Inventory – Identify the areas of the business where gen AI is used. From employees querying popular Gen AI applications like ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini to your engineering teams developing your own LLMs to using commercial or open-source LLMs on your data.

Risk Assessment – Map and assess the potential security risks associated with each type of use. You can use the list above to help.

Implement Access Control – Use verification mechanisms to govern which gen AI systems your employees can access and how. For example, an enterprise browser extension can prevent your employees from installing a malicious extension masquerading as a legitimate ChatGPT extension.

Implement Policies – Enforce policies for how GenAI applications can be used in the organization. For example, an enterprise browser extension can prevent your employees from pasting sensitive code into gen AI applications.

Software Patching – Update and patch systems, to enhance your security posture against AI-driven (and non-AI-driven) attacks.

Monitoring – Track and detect unusual incidents and suspicious behavior, from unauthorized access attempts to abnormal behavior patterns to pasting of sensitive data into gen AI tools.

User Education – Train employees about gen AI risks regularly, through talks, drills, and ongoing support. An enterprise browser extension can support online training by explaining to employees why actions, like pasting source code into ChatGPT, are being blocked.