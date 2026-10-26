So, what is indirect prompt injection? It is a sophisticated security vulnerability where malicious instructions are hidden within external, untrusted content that a Large Language Model (LLM) is asked to process. Unlike attacks where a malicious actor directly inputs commands, an indirect prompt injection occurs when an AI model ingests poisoned data from sources like a webpage, a document, or an email. The AI, while performing a seemingly legitimate task requested by a user, such as summarizing a document, unwittingly executes the hidden commands.

The core of the issue is the concatenation of trusted system instructions with untrusted external input. When an LLM processes a user’s request, it often retrieves content from other sources. If an attacker controls that source, they can embed text that the AI misinterprets as a direct command. The user, who initiated the action, is often completely unaware that they have triggered an attack, making this vector particularly insidious. This manipulation can lead to an AI prompt hijack, where the model’s behavior is commandeered to serve the attacker’s objectives. These objectives can range from data exfiltration and system manipulation to generating disinformation.