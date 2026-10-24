Browser extensions and plugins operate on a permission-based model that is fundamentally broken for the enterprise context. When a user installs a productivity tool, they are typically greeted with a binary choice: grant broad permissions or do not use the tool. These permissions often include the ability to “Read and change all your data on the websites you visit.” In the rush to complete a task, most users click “Allow” without understanding the implications.

Attackers actively exploit permissions to gain a persistent foothold in the browser. A plugin with “read all data” access effectively acts as a legitimate keylogger. It can scrape proprietary source code from private GitHub repositories, capture customer details from Salesforce dashboards, or intercept authentication tokens from Okta SSO sessions.

This risk is compounded when multiple plugins interact. One plugin might have permission to read the screen, while another has permission to send data to an external server. Even if neither is inherently malicious, plugin vulnerabilities in one can be chained with the capabilities of another to create an unauthorized data exfiltration pipeline. This “inter-plugin” communication often happens silently, invisible to standard Data Loss Prevention (DLP) tools that only monitor network traffic.

Akamai Workforce Protector research into AI-powered browser extensions highlights how often these tools request broad scopes that far exceed their functional requirements. A simple “grammar checker” does not need access to your banking tabs, yet many request it. This violation of the principle of least privilege creates a massive attack surface where a single compromised plugin can lead to a full account takeover.