One of the most common methods is persona exploitation. In this scenario, the attacker instructs the LLM to adopt a specific persona that is not bound by the usual ethical constraints. For example, a user might ask the model to respond as a fictional character from a movie who is known for their amoral behavior. By framing the request within this fictional context, the attacker can often coax the model into generating content that it would otherwise refuse.

This is a particularly effective technique for a character AI jailbreak. These models are designed to be conversational and engaging, which can make them more susceptible to this kind of manipulation. A carefully crafted character AI jailbreak prompt can lead to the generation of inappropriate or harmful content.