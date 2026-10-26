Generative AI (GenAI) represents a monumental leap in technological capability, but as enterprises pour resources into developing proprietary models, they expose themselves to a new and critical threat: model theft. This emerging attack vector goes beyond typical data breaches; it targets the very intellectual property (IP) that gives a company its competitive edge. Attackers can steal these valuable AI models or infer their underlying training data through sophisticated methods like API scraping or reverse engineering, undermining the massive investment required to build them.

The consequences are severe. A stolen model can be replicated, sold on dark markets, or exploited to find other security weaknesses. For organizations building their future on unique AI capabilities, understanding and mitigating this threat is not just a security priority; it is a business imperative. Why is AI model theft becoming such a pressing issue for CISOs and IT leaders? The answer lies in the intrinsic value of the models themselves and the increasing sophistication of the actors targeting them.