Traditional security architectures, including network firewalls, CASBs, and endpoint protection, were not designed for the nuances of GenAI interactions. These tools often lack the context to differentiate between a benign research query and the exfiltration of a sensitive corporate document. The communication happens over encrypted web traffic to legitimate domains, rendering many existing controls ineffective. This creates a significant blind spot where high-risk activities can occur completely undetected.

Imagine a product manager using a third-party GenAI tool to summarize user feedback. In the process, they inadvertently paste raw data containing thousands of customer email addresses and personal comments. Or consider a software engineer who, under a tight deadline, feeds a large block of proprietary code into a public model to find a bug. In both scenarios, the intent wasn’t malicious, but the result is a significant data leak. The challenge is that these actions look like standard web browsing to most security stacks. This is precisely where AI observability risk detection becomes essential, offering the specialized lens needed to identify these high-risk behaviors as they happen. Without it, organizations are flying blind, unable to quantify their exposure or enforce security policies effectively.