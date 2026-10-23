The AI’s context window functions as its short-term memory, processing all information visible on a webpage. Users frequently interact with sensitive data during browsing sessions: financial account details, passwords stored in forms, proprietary business information, customer records, and healthcare data. When Aria processes pages containing such information, that data enters the LLM’s processing pipeline regardless of whether the user explicitly requests it.

Even without active injection attacks, users requesting analysis or summarization may inadvertently

cause the AI to reveal sensitive information in its responses. A user asking Aria to “summarize this email thread” while viewing employee contact information or salary discussions might cause the AI to include that information in its summary output, which could then be logged, analyzed, or retained according to the LLM provider’s data retention policies.

For financial services firms handling payment card data or customer account information, this creates compliance violations under PCI-DSS and GLBA when users summarize pages containing customer data. Healthcare professionals summarizing patient portals risk exposing protected health information under HIPAA. The risk compounds across AI browsing scenarios where users expect privacy but receive none from the underlying AI processing model.