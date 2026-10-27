Privilege escalation is a foundational concept in cybersecurity, describing the method a threat actor uses to gain elevated access beyond their authorized level. Traditionally, this involved exploiting system vulnerabilities or misconfigurations to move from a standard user account to an administrator account. However, the rapid integration of GenAI into enterprise workflows has created a new, more abstract attack surface where the target is not just code, but logic itself.

The core challenge is that GenAI’s greatest strength, its ability to comprehend and execute complex, natural language instructions, is also its primary weakness. A threat actor no longer needs to find a bug in the software; they can simply trick the Large Language Model (LLM) into misusing its existing, legitimate permissions. This is the new frontier of AI privilege escalation: a malicious actor co-opts the AI, turning it into an unwilling accomplice to bypass security controls. This strategic shift moves the battleground from predictable code execution to the fluid and unpredictable domain of contextual manipulation. Why prioritize browser security in 2025? Because the browser is the primary conduit for these new AI interactions, making it the most critical point for observation and control.