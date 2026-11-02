Generative AI (GenAI) has rapidly transitioned from a novel technology to an integral component of enterprise workflows. Security analysts, IT leaders, and CISOs are increasingly deploying GenAI-powered tools to accelerate tasks from code generation to market analysis. To handle more complex, multi-step problems, developers are turning to a powerful technique known as prompt chaining. By linking a series of prompts together, where the output of one step feeds into the next, organizations can create sophisticated AI-driven processes. However, this method introduces a new and subtle attack surface, exposing companies to significant security risks that are often invisible to traditional security controls.

While a single prompt can be easily scrutinized, a chain of prompts creates a complex web of interactions where vulnerabilities can hide. These multi-step flows can inadvertently expose internal logic, leak sensitive data between stages, and create powerful new vectors for indirect prompt injection and adversarial attacks. Imagine a phishing attack targeting Chrome extensions that injects a malicious command into the first step of a GenAI workflow; the consequences could cascade through the entire chain, leading to data exfiltration or system compromise, all while appearing as legitimate activity. Understanding and mitigating these prompt chaining vulnerabilities is no longer optional; it is essential for any organization aiming to securely deploy GenAI.