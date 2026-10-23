While AI red teaming is essential for improving the inherent safety of models, no model can be made perfectly secure. Vulnerabilities will always exist, and creative adversaries will find new ways to exploit them. For enterprises, this means that while improving the model is important, controlling the environment where users interact with the model is paramount. That environment is overwhelmingly the web browser.



Imagine a financial analyst using a third-party GenAI tool to summarize quarterly earnings reports. In prompt injection exploits, indirect instructions manipulate the LLM to exfiltrate session data, which accounts for significant data loss exposure in enterprise web sessions. Or, the analyst might simply, and naively, paste the entire confidential report into the prompt window, creating a massive data leak.



This is where browser-level security becomes the most practical and effective control point. An enterprise browser or a security-focused browser extension can enforce security policies at the exact moment of interaction, providing a last line of defense that model-based safety features cannot.

Akamai Workforce Protector provides a solution tailored for this challenge by:

Mapping GenAI Usage: Akamai Workforce Protector can identify all GenAI tools being used in the organization, including unsanctioned “Shadow AI,” providing the visibility needed to manage risk.

Enforcing Data Loss Prevention (DLP): It can prevent users from pasting sensitive data, such as code, PII, or financial information, into GenAI prompts. It can detect and redact this information in real time before it leaves the browser.

Controlling User Activity: The solution can apply granular, risk-based policies to all SaaS usage, including blocking file uploads to non-compliant AI tools or preventing logins with personal accounts.

By securing the browser, organizations can create a safe operational bubble for GenAI use, mitigating the risks identified during GenAI red teaming exercises without stifling the productivity benefits these tools provide. It shifts the focus from trying to build an impenetrable fortress around the model to simply controlling the gates.