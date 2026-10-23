AI Risk Register Template & Best Practices

An AI risk register is only as good as the data within it and your ability to enforce its prescribed controls. Without comprehensive visibility into AI usage and the technical means for real-time policy enforcement, a risk register remains a theoretical exercise. This is where a solution like Akamai Workforce Protector becomes indispensable, transforming the register from a passive document into an active defense mechanism.

Akamai Workforce Protector operates as an enterprise browser extension, providing the deep visibility and granular control needed to populate, manage, and enforce your AI risk register directly at the point of interaction.

Discover and Populate: You cannot secure what you cannot see. Akamai Workforce Protector provides a complete audit of all SaaS and AI usage across the enterprise, automatically identifying both sanctioned tools and Shadow AI. This discovery capability directly populates the “AI Application” column of your register, eliminating the primary blind spot for most security teams.

Analyze and Quantify Risk: By analyzing all user activities within AI tools, Akamai Workforce Protector provides the context needed to assess likelihood and impact accurately. It reveals what data is being shared, by whom, and with which platforms, providing the evidentiary basis for the risk assessment.

Enforce Mitigation Controls in Real-Time: This is the most critical link. The “Mitigation Controls” column in your register becomes an active policy set within Akamai Workforce Protector. Whether it’s blocking the paste of sensitive data patterns, preventing file uploads to untrusted AI tools, restricting the use of risky browser extensions, or forcing the use of secure corporate accounts, Akamai Workforce Protector enforces these rules in the browser before a policy violation can occur. When a user attempts a risky action, they can be blocked or receive a real-time warning, reinforcing security training at the moment of risk.



By integrating Akamai Workforce Protector, your AI risk register is no longer a forecast of what could go wrong. It becomes a dynamic command center that reflects a true, up-to-the-minute picture of your AI security posture, backed by immediate and automated enforcement. This alignment of policy, visibility, and control is the cornerstone of a defensible and effective GenAI security program.