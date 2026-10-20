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Building a Security Stack for GenAI

Learn how to build a multi-layered GenAI security stack to protect against data leakage and shadow AI.

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Key takeaways

Generative AI introduces unmanaged data exfiltration paths.

Prompt boxes allow users to input sensitive financial data and code into public LLMs, risking exposure.

Fragmented visibility exposes enterprises to hidden threats.

Unsanctioned shadow AI and insecure plugins create security blind spots that bypass traditional controls.

Browser-layer enforcement stops data leakage at point of entry.

Enterprise browser extensions analyze inputs in real time to block or redact sensitive data uploads.

Layered security architectures provide resilient defense-in-depth.

Combining browser controls with network and application safeguards neutralizes complex AI threats.

The proliferation of Generative AI has unlocked unprecedented productivity gains across industries. From accelerating code development to drafting marketing copy, these tools are rapidly becoming integral to daily workflows. However, this widespread adoption introduces a new and complex attack surface. How can organizations harness the power of GenAI without exposing themselves to catastrophic data breaches and security vulnerabilities? The answer lies not in a single product, but in constructing a multi-layered GenAI security stack.

This strategic approach moves beyond basic controls to create a resilient defense framework tailored to the unique risks of AI. It involves integrating specialized security controls at different layers of the IT environment to protect data, manage usage, and govern access. For security analysts, CISOs, and IT leaders, building a comprehensive AI security architecture is no longer optional; it is a critical imperative for 2025 and beyond.

Hidden GenAI Security Risks: Key Statistics
Key statistics revealing the scope of hidden GenAI security risks in enterprise environments.

Understanding GenAI Threats

Before architecting a solution, it’s essential to understand the specific threats that GenAI introduces. Unlike traditional SaaS applications, the primary interface for many GenAI tools is a simple prompt box, which can become a major channel for data exfiltration.

Imagine a well-intentioned analyst on your finance team preparing for a quarterly earnings call. To speed up their workflow, they paste a spreadsheet containing sensitive, non-public financial projections into a free, web-based LLM, asking it to “summarize the key takeaways.” In that instant, confidential corporate data has left the secure enterprise environment and now resides on a third-party server, outside of your control, and potentially used to train the public model.

This scenario highlights just one of many risks. The GenAI threat landscape includes:

  • Sensitive Data Exposure: Employees inadvertently or maliciously sharing intellectual property, customer PII, source code, or strategic plans with public LLMs.
  • Shadow AI Usage: The use of unsanctioned AI tools by employees creates significant visibility gaps for security teams. Without knowing which tools are in use, it’s impossible to assess the associated risks.
  • Insecure Plugins and Integrations: GenAI platforms often support third-party plugins that can extend their functionality. However, these plugins can also introduce vulnerabilities, creating a backdoor for attackers to access corporate systems or data.
  • Prompt Injection Attacks: Malicious actors can craft special prompts that manipulate an LLM’s output, potentially tricking it into revealing sensitive information or executing harmful commands on integrated systems.

These challenges necessitate a proactive and layered defense strategy. A robust AI risk stack is designed to address these threats holistically, protecting the point of interaction, across the network, and within the applications themselves.

The Core Pillars of a Modern AI Security Architecture

A successful AI security architecture is built on several foundational pillars, each addressing a specific dimension of GenAI risk. By combining these elements, organizations can achieve defense-in-depth, ensuring that a failure in one layer is caught by another.

1. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for the AI Era

Traditional DLP solutions were not designed for the fluid, conversational nature of GenAI platforms. Preventing data leakage requires a modern approach that can analyze content and context in real-time as users interact with AI tools.

The core of GenAI DLP is preventing the exfiltration of sensitive information through prompts. This means security tooling must be able to:

  • Identify and classify sensitive data (e.g., PII, financial records, API keys) within text being pasted or typed into a browser.
  • Enforce policies that block or redact sensitive information before it is submitted to the LLM.
  • Provide granular controls based on the user, the AI tool being used, and the type of data involved.

This is where browser-native security solutions offer a distinct advantage. By operating directly within the browser, an enterprise browser extension can monitor and control all user activity on GenAI websites. For instance, Akamai Workforce Protector can enforce policies that prevent users from pasting confidential data into public AI chatbots, effectively neutralizing the primary data leakage vector.

2. Comprehensive Observability and Auditing

You cannot secure what you cannot see. The first step in managing GenAI risk is discovering all instances of its use within the organization. This includes both sanctioned, company-approved tools and the “shadow AI” applications that employees use without official approval.

Effective observability requires a full audit of all SaaS application usage. Security teams need a centralized view that answers critical questions:

  • Which employees are using GenAI tools?
  • Which specific platforms are they accessing (e.g., ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude)?
  • How frequently are these tools being used, and for what purposes?

Akamai Workforce Protector provides a comprehensive audit of all SaaS applications and users, empowering organizations to map their GenAI footprint accurately. This visibility is the bedrock of the GenAI security stack, providing the necessary intelligence to craft risk-based policies and focus security efforts where they are needed most.

3. Governance for Plugins and Extensions

The ecosystem of GenAI plugins and browser extensions adds another layer of complexity. While many of these add-ons offer valuable functionality, they also represent a potential security risk. A malicious or poorly coded extension could siphon data, log keystrokes, or create other vulnerabilities.

A mature AI security architecture must include strong governance over these integrations. This involves:

  • Discovery: Identifying all GenAI-related browser extensions and SaaS plugins in use across the enterprise.
  • Vetting: Establishing a process for reviewing and approving safe, business-critical plugins.
  • Enforcement: Implementing technical controls to block the installation and execution of unapproved or high-risk extensions.

This ensures that the functionality of GenAI is extended in a secure and controlled manner, preventing the application ecosystem from becoming an unmanaged security blind spot.

4. Continuous User Training and Awareness

Technology alone is not a silver bullet. The human element remains a critical factor in the security equation. Even with the most advanced security stack, an uninformed employee can still make a mistake that leads to a data breach.

Therefore, a crucial pillar of the AI risk stack is ongoing user education. Security awareness programs must be updated to address the specific risks of GenAI. This includes:

  • Training employees on the company’s acceptable use policy for AI.
  • Educating them on how to identify and handle sensitive information.
  • Running phishing simulations that mimic AI-themed social engineering attacks.

An informed user base acts as a vigilant first line of defense, complementing the technical controls in place and fostering a security-conscious culture.

Architecting Your Layered GenAI Security Stack

Bringing these pillars together creates a resilient, multi-layered defense model. An effective GenAI security stack integrates controls at key points in the IT environment to provide overlapping fields of protection.

Here is a conceptual model for this architecture:

  • Layer 1: The Browser (First Line of Defense): The browser is the primary interface for GenAI. Security at this layer is paramount. An enterprise browser extension like Akamai Workforce Protector operates here, providing real-time analysis and policy enforcement on user interactions with any website, including GenAI platforms. It can prevent sensitive data from being pasted, block file uploads to unsanctioned AI tools, and control the use of risky browser extensions. This is the most effective point to stop data exfiltration before it occurs.
  • Layer 2: The Network (Traffic Control): Secure Web Gateways (SWGs) and firewalls can be configured to monitor and control traffic to known AI service domains. While less granular than browser-level controls, they serve as a valuable layer for blocking access to blacklisted AI sites and logging network activity for forensic analysis.
  • Layer 3: The Application (SaaS Security): For sanctioned AI platforms that are deeply integrated into business workflows, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) tools can help. They assess the security configurations of the approved SaaS apps, ensuring they align with corporate policies and security best practices.
  • Layer 4: The Data (Centralized Intelligence): Enterprise DLP systems that integrate with other layers can provide centralized policy management and incident reporting. By correlating alerts from the browser, network, and endpoint, these systems can help security teams see the bigger picture and identify sophisticated threats.

A Strategic Imperative for the Modern Enterprise

Securing Generative AI is not about blocking its use. It is about enabling its transformative potential safely and responsibly. This requires a strategic shift from seeking a single solution to building a comprehensive GenAI security stack. By layering defenses, starting with granular, real-time control in the browser and extending through the network and application layers, organizations can create a resilient security posture.

An effective AI security architecture combines advanced technology with robust governance and user education. It provides deep visibility into AI usage, enforces data protection policies at the point of risk, and empowers employees to innovate securely. As we move further into an AI-driven world, the ability to build and manage a sophisticated AI risk stack will be a defining characteristic of a secure and competitive enterprise.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

GenAI introduces a complex attack surface that requires a multi-layered security stack combining specialized controls across the browser, network, application, and data layers.

The primary interface for many GenAI tools is a simple prompt box, which can easily become a major channel for inadvertent or malicious data exfiltration.

The primary risks include sensitive data exposure, unsanctioned shadow AI usage, insecure third-party plugins, and prompt injection attacks.

Traditional DLP tools were not designed for the fluid, conversational nature of GenAI and fail to inspect text typed or pasted directly into browser prompt boxes in real time.

An enterprise browser extension operates directly within the browser session to identify, classify, and block or redact sensitive data before it is submitted to an LLM.

Observability provides a full audit of all SaaS and AI tool usage, enabling security teams to discover shadow AI, track user activity, and design risk-based policies.

Third-party plugins can extend AI capabilities but may also contain vulnerabilities, log keystrokes, or siphon sensitive corporate data if left ungoverned.

As Layer 1 of the stack, Akamai Workforce Protector provides browser-level visibility and real-time policy enforcement to prevent data pasting, block unapproved uploads, and govern risky extensions.