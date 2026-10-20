Building a Security Stack for GenAI

Before architecting a solution, it’s essential to understand the specific threats that GenAI introduces. Unlike traditional SaaS applications, the primary interface for many GenAI tools is a simple prompt box, which can become a major channel for data exfiltration.

Imagine a well-intentioned analyst on your finance team preparing for a quarterly earnings call. To speed up their workflow, they paste a spreadsheet containing sensitive, non-public financial projections into a free, web-based LLM, asking it to “summarize the key takeaways.” In that instant, confidential corporate data has left the secure enterprise environment and now resides on a third-party server, outside of your control, and potentially used to train the public model.

This scenario highlights just one of many risks. The GenAI threat landscape includes:

Sensitive Data Exposure: Employees inadvertently or maliciously sharing intellectual property, customer PII, source code, or strategic plans with public LLMs.

Shadow AI Usage: The use of unsanctioned AI tools by employees creates significant visibility gaps for security teams. Without knowing which tools are in use, it’s impossible to assess the associated risks.

Insecure Plugins and Integrations: GenAI platforms often support third-party plugins that can extend their functionality. However, these plugins can also introduce vulnerabilities, creating a backdoor for attackers to access corporate systems or data.

Prompt Injection Attacks: Malicious actors can craft special prompts that manipulate an LLM’s output, potentially tricking it into revealing sensitive information or executing harmful commands on integrated systems.

These challenges necessitate a proactive and layered defense strategy. A robust AI risk stack is designed to address these threats holistically, protecting the point of interaction, across the network, and within the applications themselves.