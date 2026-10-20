Building a Security Stack for GenAI

The proliferation of Generative AI has unlocked unprecedented productivity gains across industries. From accelerating code development to drafting marketing copy, these tools are rapidly becoming integral to daily workflows. However, this widespread adoption introduces a new and complex attack surface. How can organizations harness the power of GenAI without exposing themselves to catastrophic data breaches and security vulnerabilities? The answer lies not in a single product, but in constructing a multi-layered GenAI security stack.
This strategic approach moves beyond basic controls to create a resilient defense framework tailored to the unique risks of AI. It involves integrating specialized security controls at different layers of the IT environment to protect data, manage usage, and govern access. For security analysts, CISOs, and IT leaders, building a comprehensive AI security architecture is no longer optional; it is a critical imperative for 2025 and beyond.