Not all data carries the same risk when submitted to an AI tool. Your policy should establish explicit tiers that map data categories to permitted AI interactions:

Tier 1 – Unrestricted: Publicly available information, general knowledge queries, non-proprietary research questions.

Tier 2 – Internal Only: Internal process documentation, non-sensitive project summaries. May be used with approved AI tools under specific conditions.

Tier 3 – Confidential: Customer data, employee records, financial data, pre-release product information. Prohibited from use with any external AI service unless explicitly approved and contractually protected.

Tier 4 – Restricted: Source code, trade secrets, regulated data (PHI, PCI). Absolute prohibition on external AI tool usage. Internal AI deployments only, with full audit logging.