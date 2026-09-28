What is Generative AI Security?

One of the most immediate and critical GenAI risks is AI data leakage. Employees often paste confidential information like customer PII, source code, business plans, or financial projections into GenAI tools like ChatGPT without realizing the implications. These prompts may be stored, processed, or used for further training, creating a permanent loss of control over that data. Even when vendors claim not to train on input data, the data may still be cached or logged in session history leaving the door open for breaches or misuse.

Example: A finance team member uses ChatGPT to generate an executive summary and pastes a spreadsheet of Q4 revenue data into the prompt. That financial information could now be stored by the model provider or potentially exposed in future queries by other users.