10 Types of Generative AI Risks and Strategies for Mitigation

Or Eshed
Or Eshed is the Co-Founder & CEO of Interaction Security platform LayerX, with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.
The widespread use of generative AI across industries calls for security and operational awareness of risks and mitigation options. In this blog post, we bring the top 10 risks and actionable strategies to protect against them. In the end, we provide tools that can help.
2022 marked the start of a new area in generative AI. This period witnessed the rapid advancement of LLMs (Large Language Models) like GPT-3, GPT-4, BERT, Claude, Gemini, Llama, Mistral, and others. These LLMs showcased remarkable capabilities in natural language processing (NLP), image generation, and creative content creation. As a result, AI-driven tools have spread across various industries, enhancing productivity and innovation in content creation, customer service, development, and more. They also have the potential further to revolutionize sectors like healthcare, finance, and entertainment.
The transformative impact of this modern technology is yet to be fully understood. Yet, organizations looking to maintain a competitive advantage should plan to incorporate GenAI in their operations sooner rather than later. At the same time, they should address GenAI’s security risks.
The use of Gen AI applications and LLMs, either public or by in-house development and/or deployment, can pose risks to organizations. These Gen AI risks include:
Generative AI relies on vast amounts of data, often harvested from various sources. These might contain personal information, including PII. If this data is used in outputs, it can inadvertently expose sensitive details about individuals, leading to privacy breaches and potential misuse. The black-box nature of many GenAI models further complicates transparency and accountability, making it difficult to trace how specific data points are used or stored.
Generative AI allows cybercriminals to craft highly convincing and sophisticated attacks. Before generative AI, one of the tell-tale signs of a phishing email was poor grammar and phrasing. However, phishing emails generated by AI can mimic the tone, style, and format of legitimate communications. This makes it difficult for individuals and security systems to detect them.
Additionally, attackers can use GenAI to develop and debug malware that can bypass traditional security measures. This AI-generated attack malware can adapt and evolve, making it even more difficult to protect against.
Insider threats are individuals within the company who exploit their access to sensitive information and systems. These threats can be intentional, such as data theft or sabotage, or unintentional, like accidental data leaks due to negligence. The insider’s familiarity with the organization’s security measures often allows them to bypass defenses more easily than external attackers.
In the context of GenAI, insiders can inadvertently type or paste sensitive data into GenAI applications. This could include source code, sensitive business information, financial data, customer information, and more.
Generative AI systems can increase the attack surface for cybersecurity threats, as they often integrate with various data sources, APIs, and other systems. This creates multiple entry points for potential attacks. The complexity of these integrations can lead to vulnerabilities that malicious actors might exploit, such as injecting malicious data to manipulate AI outputs or accessing sensitive information through weak links in the system.
Output quality issues in generative AI systems arise when the AI generates text, images, or other outputs that are inaccurate, incorrect, misleading, biased, or inappropriate. Factors contributing to poor output quality include inadequate training data, insufficient model tuning, and the inherent unpredictability of AI algorithms.
In critical applications such as healthcare, finance, and cybersecurity, inaccurate AI outputs can result in severe financial losses, legal liabilities, business crippling, and even endanger lives. But even in non-critical applications, incorrect results and the dissemination of incorrect or misleading information can have consequences on people’s work and lives and businesses’ performance.
An extreme example of the aforementioned quality issue is the generation of “made-up facts”, called “hallucinations”. This happens when the LLM generates information that appears plausible but is entirely fabricated. These hallucinations arise due to the model’s reliance on patterns in the training data rather than a true understanding of factual accuracy. As mentioned, this can lead to the dissemination of incorrect or misleading information, which poses serious risks – especially in contexts where accuracy is critical, such as healthcare, legal, or financial sectors.
Generative AI systems often use vast amounts of data, including copyrighted material, to train their models. This can lead to the unintentional reproduction of protected content, potentially infringing on intellectual property rights. In addition, there’s the legal question of whether the LLM is legally allowed to be trained on copyright data. Finally, the generation of new content that closely resembles existing works can raise legal disputes over ownership and originality.
These challenges are compounded by the ambiguity in current copyright laws regarding AI-generated content. Currently, these issues are being debated in courts and in the public eye. For example, The New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune, Denver Post, and other papers are suing OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement.
Biased outputs in AI systems often originate from skewed or unrepresentative training data that reflects historical prejudices and systemic inequalities. When AI models generate biased outputs, it can lead to discriminatory practices in areas such as hiring, lending, law enforcement, and healthcare, unfairly impacting marginalized groups. This poses a serious threat to fairness and equity, as they can perpetuate and even amplify existing societal biases.
When sensitive information is processed by AI systems, there is a potential for data leaks, unauthorized access, and misuse of confidential data. This risk is exacerbated if the AI service provider lacks robust security measures and compliance certifications. Therefore, sharing data with generative AI tools can significantly elevate the risk of breaching compliance regulations and data protection laws, especially in industries with stringent data protection requirements.
When developing, training and deploying LLMs internally, the cost of expertise and computing can be substantial. Advanced AI systems require high-performance GPUs, specialized hardware, and cloud computing services, which can incur hefty expenses. In addition, highly skilled professionals, such as data scientists, ML engineers, and domain experts, command premium salaries. The global shortage of both GPUs and talent further raises these costs. This presents significant barriers to entry for many organizations.
After outlining the risks, let’s discuss strategies for protecting against them.
LayerX is an enterprise browser extension that protects against web-borne threats at the point of risk – the browser. LayerX provides a DLP solution specifically designed for Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, aiming to protect sensitive data without hindering user experience.
Key capabilities: