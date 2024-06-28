10 Types of Generative AI Risks and Strategies for Mitigation

1. Privacy Concerns

Generative AI relies on vast amounts of data, often harvested from various sources. These might contain personal information, including PII. If this data is used in outputs, it can inadvertently expose sensitive details about individuals, leading to privacy breaches and potential misuse. The black-box nature of many GenAI models further complicates transparency and accountability, making it difficult to trace how specific data points are used or stored.

2. Phishing Emails and Malware

Generative AI allows cybercriminals to craft highly convincing and sophisticated attacks. Before generative AI, one of the tell-tale signs of a phishing email was poor grammar and phrasing. However, phishing emails generated by AI can mimic the tone, style, and format of legitimate communications. This makes it difficult for individuals and security systems to detect them.

Additionally, attackers can use GenAI to develop and debug malware that can bypass traditional security measures. This AI-generated attack malware can adapt and evolve, making it even more difficult to protect against.

3. Insider Threats and Employee Misuse

Insider threats are individuals within the company who exploit their access to sensitive information and systems. These threats can be intentional, such as data theft or sabotage, or unintentional, like accidental data leaks due to negligence. The insider’s familiarity with the organization’s security measures often allows them to bypass defenses more easily than external attackers.

In the context of GenAI, insiders can inadvertently type or paste sensitive data into GenAI applications. This could include source code, sensitive business information, financial data, customer information, and more.

4. Increased Attack Surface

Generative AI systems can increase the attack surface for cybersecurity threats, as they often integrate with various data sources, APIs, and other systems. This creates multiple entry points for potential attacks. The complexity of these integrations can lead to vulnerabilities that malicious actors might exploit, such as injecting malicious data to manipulate AI outputs or accessing sensitive information through weak links in the system.