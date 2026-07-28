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How Partners Can Defend the Network and Ease AI Anxiety

July 28, 2026 by Keith O'Byrne

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Key takeaways

Advanced frontier large language models (LLMs) have compressed the timeline between vulnerability discovery and full exploitation from weeks to mere minutes, easily outpacing traditional network perimeters.

To ease rising customer anxiety, technology advisors must champion an “assume breach” posture driven by real-time controls like virtual patching, process-level microsegmentation, and secure data vault isolation.

Implementing a systematic, three-phase operational rollout allows enterprises to gain complete application mapping visibility, mitigate risk, and scale automated Zero Trust enforcement without disrupting core line-of-business operations.

As a trusted advisor, you are likely facing significant challenges against rising customer AI anxiety. Enterprises are racing to deploy intelligent systems but worry that their existing security infrastructure cannot withstand machine-speed threats.

At Akamai, we sit at a critical intersection of the global internet, protecting the largest enterprises worldwide. This unique positioning allows us to give partners the exact technical blueprint needed to guide both prospects and existing customers safely into the AI era.

Why traditional perimeters fail against frontier LLMs

Advanced frontier models have compressed the timeline between vulnerability discovery and full exploitation from weeks to mere minutes. AI threat actors independently chain minor, low-severity flaws into catastrophic breach sequences. They can also mimic legitimate user behavior to blend seamlessly into standard network logs.

Because intrusion at machine speed is an operational guarantee, partners must help customers transition to a mandatory “assume breach” posture. It is no longer a matter of whether an enterprise network will be breached, but when it will happen. Fragile exterior barriers can no longer be relied upon to keep attackers out.

This rapid evolution has fundamentally reshaped the C-suite’s security perspective. Historically, comprehensive microsegmentation projects may have stalled because of competing infrastructure priorities or budget constraints. However, when faced with the reality of machine-speed exploits, enterprise leaders are actively reprioritizing their security spending.

For partners, this provides a critical entry point to revisit stuck or dormant opportunities. By shifting your value proposition to address this acute, legitimate AI anxiety, you can help customers secure the necessary budget to defend their evolving network perimeters.

Guiding customers beyond firewall and EDR visibility gaps

When guiding anxious customers, partners frequently encounter a common objection regarding existing investments. Clients often believe that they are completely safe because they already have expensive firewalls or endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions.

To understand why legacy tools are not enough to defend against machine-speed threats, consider the office building analogy: Think of your EDR solution as a security guard sitting at the front desk lobby.

The guard can check IDs and keep some people from entering the building but cannot stop an intruder from moving freely between floors if they manage to slip past the front desk. In contrast, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation acts as the internal card-key access points and steel vault doors within the building. It provides the interior containment required to confine an intruder to exactly where they stand.

A technical blueprint for real-time containment

To quell AI anxiety, partners can introduce a structural architectural blueprint that directly neutralizes weaponized software intelligence via three critical areas:

  1. Execute virtual patching
  2. Enforce process-level microsegmentation
  3. Isolate data vaults

Execute virtual patching

Instead of forcing immediate, disruptive code deployments, partners can leverage edge-layer controls or workload-level Zero Trust policies to block unauthorized communications dynamically. This immediately drops malicious scripts and buys the time necessary for vulnerability operations teams to address the issue.

Enforce process-level microsegmentation

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation binds security policies directly to workload identity at the process layer, bypassing fragile IP and container changes. This setup ensures that if an asset lacks an absolute business necessity to communicate, then that network route structurally does not exist.

Isolate data vaults

Partners can secure their critical back-end data structures, model repositories, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers against credential hijacking. This framework stops tool-chain data exfiltration completely, even if an internal agent is compromised.

The power of the “try and buy” PoC

The most effective way to eliminate deployment hesitation is to guide customers into a low-friction proof of concept (PoC) program. A “try and buy” approach allows enterprises to experience the immediate visibility and containment benefits of Akamai Guardicore Segmentation firsthand.

For partners, a PoC creates unmatched customer connection because you gain the visibility required to map out a comprehensive list of adjacent optimization projects, layering in your own specialized advisory services.

A phased approach to scaling defensive speed

To strip away customer fear of deployment complexity, partners should champion a controlled, three-phased rollout sequence. This systematic lifecycle approach builds confidence without disrupting line-of-business operations.

Phase 1: See and contain

Deploy Akamai Guardicore Segmentation in monitor mode to automatically build a live map of application traffic using continuous AI asset discovery. Use built-in exposure analysis to map live dependencies and prioritize the open vulnerability backlog. Monitor mode is key to minimizing customers’ concerns about introducing a new networking tool.

Phase 2: Mitigate and isolate

Layer identity-aware Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and phish-proof multi-factor authentication (MFA) to close initial access vectors. Move simulated network policies from monitor mode to enforcement mode to permanently freeze lateral movement paths.

Phase 3: Scale at AI speed

Activate continuous, AI-driven policy generation to fully automate Zero Trust enforcement at machine speed. Feed high-fidelity east-west process telemetry directly into existing detection tools to monitor policy drift as infrastructure evolves.

Empowering partners to lead the conversation

Across the cybersecurity landscape, the corporate momentum toward internal containment is accelerating as automated threats scale. Leading AI research lab Anthropic has published a Zero Trust for AI Agents framework explicitly stating that traditional network perimeters cannot contain a compromised agent. Its top recommended control is identity-based isolation, providing neutral, third-party validation for your segmentation pitches.

Deploying Akamai Guardicore Segmentation allows organizations to contain ransomware up to 21.4% faster than average while delivering a verified 152% ROI within six months.

Elevating your portfolio: Own the support lifecycle

True leadership in the AI era requires ongoing operational excellence beyond simple deployment. To help our partners turn these advanced security services into predictable profitability, Akamai recently launched the Tier 1 and Tier 2 Guardicore-certified Service Partner (GcSP) Support Model.

This revised business model empowers certified partners to sell and deliver their own branded channel support directly to clients. By completing the GcSP Support Track via Learn Akamai, your engineers will unlock exclusive diagnostic tools, technical resources, and sandbox environments.

Taking ownership of Tier 1 and Tier 2 support allows you to act as a single point of contact for your customers — maximizing localized alignment while securing a predictable recurring revenue stream for your business.

Next steps

To equip your teams for these technical conversations, watch the Akamai Channel Champions podcast, download our new Zero Trust Segmentation for AI Agents white paper, and check out our comprehensive Frontier LLM Akamai Guardicore Segmentation Partner Sales Kit on the Akamai Partner Portal.

Access sales kit

About the Author(s)

Keith O’Byrne

Keith O'Byrne

Keith O'Byrne is a Sales Engineering Director at Akamai, leading an EMEA team of Sales Engineers across eight countries. Prior to joining Akamai in 2020, Keith worked in telecoms security, cryptography and financial services cybersecurity.

See Author bio

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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

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