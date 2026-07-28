How Partners Can Defend the Network and Ease AI Anxiety

Advanced frontier models have compressed the timeline between vulnerability discovery and full exploitation from weeks to mere minutes. AI threat actors independently chain minor, low-severity flaws into catastrophic breach sequences. They can also mimic legitimate user behavior to blend seamlessly into standard network logs.

Because intrusion at machine speed is an operational guarantee, partners must help customers transition to a mandatory “assume breach” posture. It is no longer a matter of whether an enterprise network will be breached, but when it will happen. Fragile exterior barriers can no longer be relied upon to keep attackers out.

This rapid evolution has fundamentally reshaped the C-suite’s security perspective. Historically, comprehensive microsegmentation projects may have stalled because of competing infrastructure priorities or budget constraints. However, when faced with the reality of machine-speed exploits, enterprise leaders are actively reprioritizing their security spending.

For partners, this provides a critical entry point to revisit stuck or dormant opportunities. By shifting your value proposition to address this acute, legitimate AI anxiety, you can help customers secure the necessary budget to defend their evolving network perimeters.