What Is MITRE ATLAS and How Do Security Teams Use It?

ATLAS and ATT&CK are complementary, not competing. ATT&CK covers the traditional attack surface: initial access through phishing, lateral movement through credential abuse, exfiltration through command-and-control channels. ATLAS inherits 13 tactics directly from ATT&CK and applies them to AI-specific contexts, then adds three tactics with no ATT&CK equivalent.

The key structural difference is the attack target. ATT&CK models attacks against infrastructure. ATLAS models attacks against AI systems — the model itself, the data it was trained on, the API it exposes, and the decisions it makes. A prompt injection attack on ChatGPT does not touch a network. It touches the model’s reasoning process. ATT&CK has no technique for that. ATLAS does.

In practice, most enterprise environments need both. ATT&CK remains the right framework for lateral movement, ransomware, and endpoint compromise. ATLAS becomes essential the moment AI usage controls are part of the workflow — which, for the majority of knowledge workers, it already is. 45% of enterprise employees actively use AI tools, according to LayerX research. Security frameworks that ignore the AI layer are leaving a large and active attack surface unmapped.

The other meaningful difference is pace. ATLAS is updated faster than ATT&CK because the AI threat landscape moves faster. Techniques covering agentic AI browsers, AI agent credential harvesting, and LLM-based command-and-control channels appeared in ATLAS before most security teams had finished assessing their first ChatGPT deployment.