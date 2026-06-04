Akamai
Skip to main content
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

What Is MITRE ATLAS and How Do Security Teams Use It?

June 04, 2026 by Boaz Yona

Share

Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

MITRE ATLAS (Adversarial Threat Landscape for Artificial-Intelligence Systems) is a structured knowledge base of adversary tactics, techniques, and case studies targeting AI and machine learning systems. Think of it as the AI-specific extension of MITRE ATT&CK applied not to networks and endpoints, but to data pipelines, model inference APIs, training processes, and the AI tools your employees use every day. As of 2026, ATLAS documents 16 tactics, 170 techniques, 35 mitigations, and 57 real-world case studies.

What is MITRE ATLAS and what problem does it solve?

For two decades, MITRE ATT&CK gave defenders a shared language for adversary behavior. It cataloged how attackers move through networks, escalate privileges, and exfiltrate data. It worked because the attack surface was relatively stable: endpoints, servers, network protocols, credentials.

AI changed that. When Microsoft launched Tay in 2016, the attack that took it down in 24 hours exploited no CVE. No credentials were stolen. No network was breached. Adversaries simply provided inputs through the interface the system was designed to accept, and the model’s own learning mechanism turned those inputs against itself. ATT&CK had no category for it.

That gap is exactly what MITRE ATLAS fills. The framework documents how adversaries target AI systems specifically: manipulating training data, abusing inference APIs, injecting malicious prompts, poisoning model outputs, and exploiting the trust relationships that autonomous AI agents hold within enterprise infrastructure. It provides security teams with a structured taxonomy to identify threats, model attack paths, and map controls to the AI layer of their stack.

ATLAS is maintained by MITRE’s Center for Threat-Informed Defense and updated continuously based on real-world incident reporting. The v5.1.0 update in November 2025 expanded coverage significantly. The first 2026 update added new agentic AI techniques, reflecting the rapid shift from AI tools that assist users to AI agents that act on their behalf.

How does MITRE ATLAS differ from MITRE ATT&CK?

ATLAS and ATT&CK are complementary, not competing. ATT&CK covers the traditional attack surface: initial access through phishing, lateral movement through credential abuse, exfiltration through command-and-control channels. ATLAS inherits 13 tactics directly from ATT&CK and applies them to AI-specific contexts, then adds three tactics with no ATT&CK equivalent.

The key structural difference is the attack target. ATT&CK models attacks against infrastructure. ATLAS models attacks against AI systems — the model itself, the data it was trained on, the API it exposes, and the decisions it makes. A prompt injection attack on ChatGPT does not touch a network. It touches the model’s reasoning process. ATT&CK has no technique for that. ATLAS does.

In practice, most enterprise environments need both. ATT&CK remains the right framework for lateral movement, ransomware, and endpoint compromise. ATLAS becomes essential the moment AI usage controls are part of the workflow — which, for the majority of knowledge workers, it already is. 45% of enterprise employees actively use AI tools, according to LayerX research. Security frameworks that ignore the AI layer are leaving a large and active attack surface unmapped.

The other meaningful difference is pace. ATLAS is updated faster than ATT&CK because the AI threat landscape moves faster. Techniques covering agentic AI browsers, AI agent credential harvesting, and LLM-based command-and-control channels appeared in ATLAS before most security teams had finished assessing their first ChatGPT deployment.

What tactics and techniques does MITRE ATLAS cover?

ATLAS organizes adversary behavior into 16 tactics, each representing a phase or goal in an attack against an AI system. The framework inherits familiar ATT&CK tactics and applies them to AI contexts. Three tactics have no ATT&CK equivalent:

ML Attack Staging covers preparation work specific to AI attacks: building proxy models, training adversarial data, preparing attack infrastructure that mirrors the target AI system.

ML Model Access covers methods adversaries use to interact with an AI model — through a public API, a compromised internal endpoint, or physical access to model artifacts.

ML Model Attacks covers direct attacks on model behavior: evasion, inference, inversion, and poisoning.

Within these tactics, several techniques appear most frequently in enterprise incident reports. Prompt injection (AML.T0051) tops the list. Data exfiltration via AI model (AML.T0025) documents how sensitive information submitted to an AI tool can be extracted or exposed. Supply chain compromise for ML (AML.T0010) covers attacks against the libraries, datasets, and third-party models organizations integrate into their AI workflows. For a deeper look at how these risks map to GenAI security controls, LayerX’s research provides a practitioner-level breakdown.

Which MITRE ATLAS techniques are most relevant to enterprise AI usage?

Most ATLAS discussions focus on model-level attacks: adversarial examples, model extraction, training data poisoning. These are real threats for organizations that build and operate AI models. For the majority of enterprises, the more immediate exposure is different. Their AI risk is not in the model architecture. It is in how employees interact with AI tools every day.

77% of enterprise employees paste data into GenAI prompts. Half of that paste activity includes corporate data. 89% of AI logins in enterprise environments bypass corporate oversight, with users accessing ChatGPT, Copilot, Claude, and Gemini through personal accounts that IT never provisioned and cannot monitor.

The ATLAS techniques most relevant to this reality:

AML.T0051 — Prompt Injection: Adversaries embed malicious instructions in content the AI model processes. In enterprise environments using Copilot or AI-assisted email tools, this requires no special access — only that a malicious actor can get content in front of an AI the target user trusts. AI misuse prevention controls address this at the session layer.

AML.T0025 — Exfiltration via AI Model: Sensitive data submitted to an AI tool is largely invisible to network-level DLP because it moves as normal HTTPS traffic to a sanctioned destination. This is the core problem AI DLP is designed to solve.

AML.T0098 — AI Agent Tool Credential Harvesting: A 2026 addition to ATLAS. When an agent has persistent access to SharePoint, OneDrive, or CRM, compromising the agent is equivalent to compromising those tools directly.

AML.T0100 — AI Agent Clickbait: Adversaries craft web pages, documents, or UI elements designed to manipulate AI agent decision-making. The agent complies with instructions that appear task-aligned, even when adversarial.

Where do MITRE ATLAS threats actually execute in the enterprise environment?

This is the question most ATLAS explainers avoid, and it is the most operationally important one.

Security teams reading ATLAS naturally think in terms of existing control points: network, endpoint, identity. For most enterprise AI attacks, threats do not enter the perimeter. They execute inside it, through surfaces the perimeter was never designed to monitor.

Prompt injection does not arrive as a network intrusion. It arrives as a document a user opens in their browser. Data exfiltration via AI model does not look like a data breach. It looks like a user typing into ChatGPT over HTTPS.

The common thread across the highest-frequency enterprise ATLAS techniques is that they execute at the browser layer, inside AI tool sessions. Network tools see the connection to ChatGPT’s domain. They do not see what was typed. Endpoint tools see the browser process. They do not see what happened inside the session. Identity tools know the user authenticated. They do not know what data moved through the AI interaction afterward.

That coverage gap is not a configuration problem. It is an architectural one. Browser extension security addresses it at the layer where these techniques execute.

How do security teams operationalize MITRE ATLAS controls?

ATLAS provides the threat model. Operationalizing it requires mapping framework techniques to actual controls, then closing gaps where those controls do not reach.

A practical starting point is the ATLAS Navigator. Security teams can layer existing control coverage against the ATLAS matrix to visualize which techniques they can detect, prevent, or have no coverage for. Approximately 70% of ATLAS mitigations map to existing security controls. The remaining 30% require coverage most stacks do not currently provide — disproportionately concentrated in the AI interaction layer.

Teams that have gone furthest with ATLAS operationalization treat AI interactions as a distinct visibility domain requiring dedicated controls: session-level monitoring of AI tool interactions, classification of data flowing into AI prompts, and enforcement policies that respond to ATLAS-mapped behaviors in real time.

Reddit’s security community has surfaced this friction directly. Practitioners find ATLAS valuable as a taxonomy but frustrating to operationalize because the techniques assume visibility that most security teams do not have. The framework tells you what to look for. Getting the vantage point to see it is a separate problem.

How does browser-level enforcement address MITRE ATLAS techniques?

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur. Magna vestibulum eget vitae sapien leo ut lorem amet. Nec fermentum eget varius ultricies metus. Pulvinar lacinia nec diam ultricies faucibus. Auctor aliquet duis nisl. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur. Magna vestibulum eget vitae sapien leo ut lorem amet. Nec fermentum eget varius ultricies metus. Pulvinar lacinia nec diam ultricies faucibus. Auctor aliquet duis nisl. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur. Magna vestibulum eget vitae sapien leo ut lorem amet. Nec fermentum eget varius ultricies metus. Pulvinar lacinia nec diam ultricies faucibus. Auctor aliquet duis nisl. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur. Magna vestibulum eget vitae sapien leo ut lorem amet. Nec fermentum eget varius ultricies metus. Pulvinar lacinia nec diam ultricies faucibus. Auctor aliquet duis nisl.

What does MITRE ATLAS mean for AI governance and compliance?

ATLAS is increasingly referenced in regulatory and compliance frameworks for AI security. The EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001 all address AI risk management at a policy level. ATLAS provides the technical vocabulary that translates policy requirements into specific, testable controls.

For CISOs briefing boards on AI risk, ATLAS offers a credible external reference point. Organizations that integrate ATLAS into their threat modeling process are better positioned to answer auditors, regulators, and insurers asking specific questions about AI security posture.

The compliance angle affects vendor evaluation. Tools that can map detection and enforcement capabilities to specific ATLAS technique identifiers — AML.T0051, AML.T0025, AML.T0098 — allow teams to produce structured coverage maps rather than narrative descriptions.

The direction is clear. ATLAS is transitioning from a research framework to a compliance benchmark.

FAQs

What Is MITRE ATLAS and How Do Security Teams Use It?

No. ATT&CK covers traditional network and endpoint attack paths. ATLAS extends that taxonomy specifically to AI systems. ATLAS inherits 13 tactics from ATT&CK and adds three with no ATT&CK equivalent. Security teams should use both frameworks together.

Yes. Prompt injection is documented under ATLAS technique AML.T0051. It covers attacks where adversaries craft inputs that manipulate an AI model’s behavior, including direct jailbreaking, indirect injection via documents or web content, and plugin abuse.

Actively. Version 5.1.0 launched November 2025 with 16 tactics, 170 techniques, 35 mitigations, and 57 case studies. The first 2026 update added agentic AI techniques. ATLAS is a living document updated from real-world incident reports.

No. MITRE ATLAS is a framework, not a product. Around 70% of its mitigations map to existing security controls. The gap is coverage of the AI interaction layer — specifically what happens inside browser sessions during GenAI usage.

Exfiltration via AI model (AML.T0025), prompt injection (AML.T0051), and AI agent credential harvesting (AML.T0098) are rarely visible to network or endpoint tools. They occur as normal HTTPS traffic within sanctioned applications, during authenticated sessions.

Yes. Several ATLAS techniques execute directly through browser-based AI interactions, including data exfiltration via prompt (AML.T0025) and prompt injection via documents (AML.T0051). These are the highest-frequency enterprise AI threats.

About the author

Tags

AI

Related Blogs

AI Assistant for Web Security Analytics helps SOC and AppSec teams move faster from event review to investigation and response.
AI Assistant for Web Security Analytics helps SOC and AppSec teams move faster from event review to investigation and response.
AI

Introducing AI Assistant for Akamai Web Security Analytics

September 10, 2026Ofir Moskovich

Discover how AI Assistant for Akamai Web Security Analytics helps SOC and AppSec teams investigate events faster and take guided action with natural language.

Read more
Fragile exterior barriers can no longer be relied upon to keep attackers out.
Fragile exterior barriers can no longer be relied upon to keep attackers out.
Partners

How Partners Can Defend the Network and Ease AI Anxiety

July 28, 2026Keith O'Byrne

Learn how Akamai Guardicore Segmentation empowers partners to ease customer AI anxiety and contain machine-speed exploits with automated microsegmentation.

Read more
We’ve outlined six of the most common bad bots to illustrate their intent and behavior.
We’ve outlined six of the most common bad bots to illustrate their intent and behavior.
Security

Bad Bots: 6 Common Bot Attacks and Why They Happen

October 28, 2024Christine Ferrusi Ross

Learn about the different types of bot attacks, why they happen, and how to protect your website from these threats with effective bot mitigation strategies.

Read more