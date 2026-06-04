Most ATLAS discussions focus on model-level attacks: adversarial examples, model extraction, training data poisoning. These are real threats for organizations that build and operate AI models. For the majority of enterprises, the more immediate exposure is different. Their AI risk is not in the model architecture. It is in how employees interact with AI tools every day.
77% of enterprise employees paste data into GenAI prompts. Half of that paste activity includes corporate data. 89% of AI logins in enterprise environments bypass corporate oversight, with users accessing ChatGPT, Copilot, Claude, and Gemini through personal accounts that IT never provisioned and cannot monitor.
The ATLAS techniques most relevant to this reality:
AML.T0051 — Prompt Injection: Adversaries embed malicious instructions in content the AI model processes. In enterprise environments using Copilot or AI-assisted email tools, this requires no special access — only that a malicious actor can get content in front of an AI the target user trusts. AI misuse prevention controls address this at the session layer.
AML.T0025 — Exfiltration via AI Model: Sensitive data submitted to an AI tool is largely invisible to network-level DLP because it moves as normal HTTPS traffic to a sanctioned destination. This is the core problem AI DLP is designed to solve.
AML.T0098 — AI Agent Tool Credential Harvesting: A 2026 addition to ATLAS. When an agent has persistent access to SharePoint, OneDrive, or CRM, compromising the agent is equivalent to compromising those tools directly.
AML.T0100 — AI Agent Clickbait: Adversaries craft web pages, documents, or UI elements designed to manipulate AI agent decision-making. The agent complies with instructions that appear task-aligned, even when adversarial.