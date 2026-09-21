What AI Can, Cannot, and Should Not Do

AI is capable of doing things that can benefit humanity in many ways: accelerating medical research and the discovery of treatments that will extend lives, empowering businesses and agencies to function more efficiently and productively, and facilitating quicker communication across language barriers around the world. Even at the mundane level, AI agents offer the potential to give us time back for better things by handling everyday tasks on our behalf.

What AI agents cannot do better than humans is to make moral judgments about what is right and wrong. For that reason, AI must always be kept under human control.

As the CEO of an AI infrastructure company that the world’s largest enterprises and AI companies rely on, I want to add my voice to those who wisely call for proper checks and balances on the use of AI to better manage potential risks.