What AI Can, Cannot, and Should Not Do

Managing the risks and unintended consequences of new innovations is not a new challenge for humanity or even for our company. A great example is what transpired with the invention of the internet.
As with the promise of AI today, the invention of the internet delivered massive benefits to humanity, including easy access to information, improved communication, and efficiencies that couldn’t have been imagined before it became a central aspect of all our lives. And as could happen with AI today, there are those who used the new technology to cause harm through fraud, piracy, the spread of disinformation, and the disablement of critical infrastructure and services.
Since 1998, Akamai has been at the forefront of making the internet fast, reliable, and secure for billions of people around the world, trillions of times a day. Our team of thousands of leading technologists has worked tirelessly to develop security measures to help keep the internet and its users safe from attacks of all kinds. And we go the extra mile by restricting customer use of our infrastructure to applications that do not cause harm and that are compliant with the laws of the countries in which we operate.