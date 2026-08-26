In July 2026, an autonomous agent, running inside an offensive-capability evaluation with its safety filters deliberately switched off, figured out that the fastest route to a successful exploit was to cheat (how human!).

The agent escaped its sandbox, rooted a stranger's machine on the open internet and, using that as a launchpad, ran a two-and-a-half day intrusion deep inside a production environment belonging to somebody else. This was done via 17,600 recorded actions, with nobody directing it.

Uncharacteristically for our industry, both sides of that chain were documented exhaustively: OpenAI published what went wrong on their side and Hugging Face published a forensic timeline of what happened on theirs: commands, phases, timestamps, and a candid accounting of their own mistakes. (Kudos to them. Most companies in that position post three paragraphs and a legal review.)

Their candor helps us understand the seven-step attack chain in depth:

Exploit the network path you were permitted to use. Read the process environment and harvest credentials. Hit the cloud metadata endpoint and upgrade to node credentials. Create a privileged pod with the host filesystem mounted and gain root. Find the one credential scoped to everything instead of to one thing. Use a stolen VPN key to enroll into the internal network. Build command and control out of pastebins and a public request-capture service.

Every item on that list has a MITRE technique ID older than some of the people reading this post, and not one of them would have raised an eyebrow in a pen test report from 2015.

There were no rocket skates in any of this — which is a problem because, most of the time, rocket skates are what we know to look for.