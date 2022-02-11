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Alex Balford

Senior Product Marketing Manager

Alex Balford is a Senior Product Marketing Manager at Akamai Technologies responsible for global marketing activities across Akamai's media delivery solutions portfolio. As a seasoned media professional, he conveys a keen understanding of market and technology trends influencing the evolving TV and OTT landscape. His experience includes marketing technologies that span across OTT content management and delivery, advertising and Content Delivery Networks (CDN). Prior to joining Akamai, he was at SeaChange International.

Posts by Alex Balford

Why You Shouldn't Tie IP Addresses to Tokens

February 11, 2022Erik Nygren and Alex Balford

Locking tokens to the client IP address might seem like a good way to prevent content theft, such as sharing of authenticated URLs that include tokens. It might even appear to work in small-scale test environments. However, the internet has evolved to a point where it’s quite common for clients to use multiple source IP addresses. This is especially true when a token is created by a server on one hostname (such as a CMS) but then validated by a server on another hostname, such as an Akamai edge server, when serving content.

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Platform Update: Akamai Boosts Edge Application Power, Expanding Possibilities for Developers

June 15, 2021Alex Balford

Welcome to the Akamai Platform Update -- two days of new capabilities and innovations across our edge technology and security product portfolios.

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