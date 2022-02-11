Locking tokens to the client IP address might seem like a good way to prevent content theft, such as sharing of authenticated URLs that include tokens. It might even appear to work in small-scale test environments. However, the internet has evolved to a point where it’s quite common for clients to use multiple source IP addresses. This is especially true when a token is created by a server on one hostname (such as a CMS) but then validated by a server on another hostname, such as an Akamai edge server, when serving content.