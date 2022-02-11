Alex Balford is a Senior Product Marketing Manager at Akamai Technologies responsible for global marketing activities across Akamai's media delivery solutions portfolio. As a seasoned media professional, he conveys a keen understanding of market and technology trends influencing the evolving TV and OTT landscape. His experience includes marketing technologies that span across OTT content management and delivery, advertising and Content Delivery Networks (CDN). Prior to joining Akamai, he was at SeaChange International.