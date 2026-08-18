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Amit Mohanty

Senior Product Manager

Amit Mohanty is a Senior Product Manager at Akamai.

Posts by Amit Mohanty

Akamai Valkey Managed Database: Real-Time Memory for Enterprise AI

August 18, 2026Amit Mohanty

Introducing Akamai Valkey Managed Database: a low-latency, in-memory data layer to optimize AI inference costs, accelerate RAG, and power real-time AI agents.

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How Managed Databases Are Transforming Today’s IT Landscape

April 01, 2026Amit Mohanty

Struggling with database management? Learn how managed databases can streamline operations, enhance security, reduce costs, and bridge legacy and modern systems.

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Valkey: The Future of Open Source In-Memory Data Stores

January 21, 2026Amit Mohanty

Discover why Valkey represents the best of open source innovation — and is more than just a Redis replacement.

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Why AI Systems Use Vector Databases to Improve Performance and Reduce Costs

August 04, 2025Amit Mohanty

Learn how vector databases help AI systems find semantically similar content by storing and indexing data in high-dimensional vector form.

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