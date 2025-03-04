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Billy Thompson

Posts by Billy Thompson

Mastering Kubernetes: From Troubleshooting to Simplicity

March 04, 2025Billy Thompson

Is Kubernetes a glass that is half empty or half full? Well, it depends on how you look at it! The mechanics of its orchestration capabilities are rather Mastering Kubernetes requires more than just theoretical knowledge—it demands hands-on experience, a strong troubleshooting mindset, and a thoughtful approach to tooling. In this article, we explore three key strategies for platform engineers: learning by doing, using troubleshooting as a learning path, and simplifying Kubernetes deployments by reducing unnecessary abstractions. By focusing on real-world problem-solving, minimizing complexity, and refining debugging processes, teams can build more resilient and efficient Kubernetes environments. Whether you’re just starting or looking to optimize your setup, these principles will help you navigate the evolving Kubernetes ecosystem with confidence.

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DevOpsDays 2025

February 26, 2025Billy Thompson

I’m excited to be at the upcoming DevOpsDays conferences this year, and I love the staple they represent.  In the beginning, there was DevOps. What DevOpsDays 2025 is more than just another conference—it's a reflection of how DevOps has endured and evolved. From its origins in 2009 as a grassroots movement to its role in shaping GitOps, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), DevOpsDays has continually driven the conversation around software development and operations. What makes DevOps thrive? Continuity. By fostering a continuous feedback loop and a culture of collaboration, DevOps has redefined how software is built and deployed. Join me at DevOpsDays in Los Angeles and Chicago to discuss what DevOps means to you and how we can keep pushing the industry forward.

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Workloads on Any Cloud: Designing a Cloud Portability Strategy

February 22, 2024Billy Thompson

Maximize cloud computing performance and cost savings with a cloud portability strategy and widely adopted cloud-native practices.

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Make Git Your Single Source of Truth for Application and Infrastructure Delivery

January 10, 2024Billy Thompson

Not to be confused with DevOps, GitOps applies DevOps practices to infrastructure and application lifecycle management.

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