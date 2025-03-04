I’m excited to be at the upcoming DevOpsDays conferences this year, and I love the staple they represent. In the beginning, there was DevOps. What DevOpsDays 2025 is more than just another conference—it's a reflection of how DevOps has endured and evolved. From its origins in 2009 as a grassroots movement to its role in shaping GitOps, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), DevOpsDays has continually driven the conversation around software development and operations. What makes DevOps thrive? Continuity. By fostering a continuous feedback loop and a culture of collaboration, DevOps has redefined how software is built and deployed. Join me at DevOpsDays in Los Angeles and Chicago to discuss what DevOps means to you and how we can keep pushing the industry forward.