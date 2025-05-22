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Brent Maynard

Senior Director of Security Technology and Strategy, Akamai

Brent Maynard is the Senior Director, Security Technology and Strategy at Akamai.

Posts by Brent Maynard

Forget Perfect Prevention — Build Cyber Resilience Instead

May 22, 2025Brent Maynard

Discover why shifting from cyberattack prevention to cyber resilience is the key to survival in today’s relentless cyberthreat landscape.

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