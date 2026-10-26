Silent Agents Are Already on Your Site

Categories reveal what kind of traffic arrived. The next thing to question is how you know what you know about each agent, and there are two very different answers.

Some agents declare themselves in a way that can be checked. They publish a key, sign their requests, and can be verified at the edge rather than taken at their word. Those agents are known, and a known agent can carry its own policy — including at checkout — because recognition does not depend on anything that can be copied.

Everything else is inferred. We attribute agents from observed characteristics and label them as suspected, which is why reporting shows an entry like “Muse Agent (suspected)” rather than a confirmed identity. That label is genuinely useful; it tells you an agent is reaching your site, roughly how much of it there is, and where it goes. It does not tell you that the next request carrying the same pattern came from the same agent, and a policy written as though it does will eventually grant access to something you did not intend.

Behavioral risk scoring is what remains when attribution is unavailable, and it is the control that still works when agents use deceptive techniques. By analyzing how a session moves rather than what it claims to be, behavioral analysis holds up against an agent built to look like a browser and against a reseller bot built to look like a shopper.

It is also why legitimate agents sometimes get stopped at checkout. That outcome is the system working as designed: Until agents can authenticate, some legitimate agent traffic will land in the unverified bucket.

The practical consequence for a security team is to read the two signals — category/label and behavior — together. Category and label tell you who is arriving and in what volume. Behavior tells you what that session is doing right now. Neither alone is enough to define policy.