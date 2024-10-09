Akamai
Skip to main content
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Dayna Jackson

Posts by Dayna Jackson

Strengthening DOD Cybersecurity: The Journey to Zero Trust by 2027

October 09, 2024Dayna Jackson

The Department of Defense has pledged to implement Zero Trust by 2027, but modernization can be challenging. Here’s how to accelerate your Zero Trust journey.

Read blog

Advancing Federal Cybersecurity With Zero Trust Principles

October 02, 2024Dayna Jackson

Increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats need advanced security measures. Here’s how federal agencies are improving cybersecurity with Zero Trust architectures.

Read blog

How to Implement Zero Trust on a Budget

September 03, 2024Dayna Jackson

Are budget constraints impeding your agency’s Zero Trust journey? Akamai’s Brian Dennis gives his top tips for implementing Zero Trust on a budget.

Read blog