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Leslie Stansbury

Posts by Leslie Stansbury

Reliable, Compliant APIs with Akamai Managed Service for API Performance

September 24, 2025Leslie Stansbury

Introducing Akamai’s new product that blends proactive testing, expert analysis, and tailored optimization to help APIs stay reliable, responsive, and compliant.

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Elevate Your Web Monitoring Experience with Managed Web Monitoring

March 08, 2024Leslie Stansbury

Enjoy uninterrupted web performance, safeguard your brand reputation, and help ensure customer satisfaction with Akamai Managed Web Monitoring.

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