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Maya Luisan

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Posts by Maya Luisan

Akamai Guardicore Platform: Microsegmentation Just Got a Whole Lot Better

August 14, 2024Maya Luisan

Akamai introduces new microsegmentation features to the Akamai Guardicore Platform to help organizations further refine their security posture.

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Feature Spotlight: Kubernetes Enforcement

February 02, 2023Maya Luisan and Omer Mayer

Akamai’s new enforcement capabilities for K8s environments provides segmentation for applications and blocks lateral movement to, from, and inside K8s clusters.

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