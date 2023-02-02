Akamai
Skip to main content
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Omer Mayer

Posts by Omer Mayer

Feature Spotlight: Kubernetes Enforcement

February 02, 2023Maya Luisan and Omer Mayer

Akamai’s new enforcement capabilities for K8s environments provides segmentation for applications and blocks lateral movement to, from, and inside K8s clusters.

Read blog