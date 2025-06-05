With a comprehensive security stack, Akamai’s application security solutions defend your entire ecosystem from threats. But before you can reap the benefits that come with application security, you need to create a configuration with Akamai’s APIs. Our Developer Advocacy team is here to walk you through the process so you can achieve Infrastructure as Code — or, as we like to call it here, Akamai as Code. Akamai as Code has the ability to support all the DevSecOps practices you know and love, such as automating repetitive tasks and streamlining configurations and workflows, along with reducing manual work and errors.