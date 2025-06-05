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Mike Elissen

Senior Product Marketing Manager

Mike Elissen is a Senior Product Marketing Manager at Akamai, focused on helping developers unlock the full potential of Akamai’s distributed cloud platform. With a rich background in Developer Advocacy, Presales, and Professional Services — consulting with Akamai's customers worldwide — Mike makes complex technical solutions accessible and actionable. His expertise empowers developers to build, deliver, and secure applications that drive and protect the digital experiences of billions around the globe.

Posts by Mike Elissen

Fog Computing vs. Edge Computing: Their Roles in Modern Technology

June 05, 2025Mike Elissen

Fog computing vs. edge computing: Understand how they compare, their unique benefits, and which is best for your data processing needs in IoT and beyond.

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Cache Hit Ratio: The Key Metric for Happier Users and Lower Expenses

February 03, 2025Mike Elissen

Akamai’s suite of cloud-based software services can help your company increase its cache hit ratio while lowering latency and egress costs.

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The Benefits of Serverless Computing Architecture

December 18, 2024Mike Elissen

Deep dive into the world of serverless computing architecture to learn how it works, its benefits and limitations, and how to get started.

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Everything You Need to Know About Edge Networks

November 19, 2024Mike Elissen

Learn about the role of edge networks in IT infrastructure, including their components, benefits to IoT operations, and how they differ from edge computing.

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OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks: The 2023 Edition Is Finally Here

June 21, 2023Nitzan Namer and Mike Elissen

We review the final changes in the 2023 update to the OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks to help you on your journey to secure your APIs.

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Akamai Blog | How to Get Started With Application Security

December 21, 2021Mike Elissen

With a comprehensive security stack, Akamai’s application security solutions defend your entire ecosystem from threats. But before you can reap the benefits that come with application security, you need to create a configuration with Akamai’s APIs. Our Developer Advocacy team is here to walk you through the process so you can achieve Infrastructure as Code — or, as we like to call it here, Akamai as Code. Akamai as Code has the ability to support all the DevSecOps practices you know and love, such as automating repetitive tasks and streamlining configurations and workflows, along with reducing manual work and errors.

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