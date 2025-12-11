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Tsvika Klein

Posts by Tsvika Klein

How Akamai Is Powering Trust in Tomorrow’s AI-Driven Ecosystem

December 11, 2025Tsvika Klein

Discover how Akamai powers secure, trusted AI interactions by verifying bots and agents, enabling adaptive trust, and supporting new monetization opportunities.

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Agentic AI Is Here — and It’s Shaping the Future of Bot Defense

July 02, 2025Tsvika Klein

Businesses must shift toward intent-based decision-making in real time to navigate the complexities of AI-driven user interactions in the era of agentic AI.

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