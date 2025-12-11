How Akamai Is Powering Trust in Tomorrow’s AI-Driven Ecosystem

The digital economy is transforming before our eyes. What began as an era of human-to-business interactions through web browsers is rapidly evolving into one defined by AI assistants and agents. In this new paradigm, intelligent agents will become the primary actors that orchestrate tasks on behalf of human users. From planning vacations and purchasing goods to managing finances, the shift from human-mediated decisions to AI-mediated interactions is set to reshape industries across the board.

This transformation marks not only an exciting opportunity for improved user convenience but also profound challenges when it comes to verifying trust, enabling seamless transactions, and protecting against emerging threats. Akamai is at the forefront of this revolution, empowering businesses to adapt, innovate, and thrive in this new paradigm as we establish the trust fabric for the AI-first digital ecosystem.