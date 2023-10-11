An Open Partnership Ecosystem for Building Solutions at the Edge

Cost to compute

Enterprises are grappling with mounting concerns over the escalating costs tied to their operations, particularly when it comes to applications. One key issue revolves around the ever-increasing expenses related to cloud services.

The demand for expertise

As businesses increasingly rely on cloud infrastructure and services, the combined costs of data storage, computing power, and egress bandwidth can quickly strain budgets and impact profitability. Furthermore, if the cost to compute wasn't enough of a problem, enterprises face the challenge of sustaining a skilled workforce capable of managing and optimizing their applications.

The demand for expertise in cloud technologies, software development, and system administration necessitates specialized talent, often at a significant cost, and vendor lock-in also poses a notable cost-related concern. As enterprises become dependent on specific cloud providers or proprietary technologies and abstractions, it can become difficult to switch to alternative solutions, resulting in substantial migration expenses or operational disruptions.

Sustainability concerns

Additionally, enterprises are now paying greater attention to the environmental impact and sustainability of their operations. The energy consumption and carbon footprint associated with data centers and cloud services have raised concerns about ecological sustainability.

Addressing mounting costs

Organizations are actively seeking cost-effective measures to reduce their environmental footprint while striving for operational efficiency. To ensure financial stability, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability, it is imperative for businesses to strategically address the mounting costs associated with their applications.