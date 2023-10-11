An Open Partnership Ecosystem for Building Solutions at the Edge
Akamai provides technology solutions that power and protect life online, but we couldn't do that without our partner ecosystem. Now that Akamai has become the largest provider of distributed cloud compute services in the world, it's time to double down on our partner ecosystem and community to help solve some of today’s largest enterprise challenges.
In this blog post, we’ll discuss what those challenges are, and how we can help solve them together.
Performance demands
Enterprises today are facing the daunting task of tackling the ever-increasing performance demands placed on their applications. A crucial concern is the negative impact caused by a poor user experience. An enterprise’s customer now expects (and, in some cases, demands) seamless and highly responsive interactions with applications, and any delays or glitches can result in dissatisfaction and the erosion of trust in the brand.
The solution is going to become more complex with the emergence of machine-to-machine communications. As enterprises embrace the billions of connected devices that will undoubtedly rely on real-time data exchange across distributed systems (with the goal of providing a compelling experience), establishing reliable and efficient communication among machines becomes absolutely vital.
Mining useful insights from data
In my years of working with enterprises in multiple industries, I've observed that many find it challenging to leverage the vast amounts of operational data accumulated. Despite amassing all that information, a significant portion of it remains unused, limiting the potential for valuable insights and well-informed decision-making.
Additionally, the pressing need for fast (and sometimes real-time) time-to-insight and immediate action presents a considerable obstacle. Enterprises require real-time data analysis and prompt response based on these insights. Unfortunately, the sheer volume and speed at which data is generated can overwhelm conventional systems, resulting in delays in extracting valuable insights and hindering timely decision-making and action.
Addressing these challenges is important for enterprises that need to meet the growing demands on their applications and retain a competitive edge in today's fast-paced business landscape. Remember: Data has value, but it also has a shelf life.
Cost to compute
Enterprises are grappling with mounting concerns over the escalating costs tied to their operations, particularly when it comes to applications. One key issue revolves around the ever-increasing expenses related to cloud services.
The demand for expertise
As businesses increasingly rely on cloud infrastructure and services, the combined costs of data storage, computing power, and egress bandwidth can quickly strain budgets and impact profitability. Furthermore, if the cost to compute wasn't enough of a problem, enterprises face the challenge of sustaining a skilled workforce capable of managing and optimizing their applications.
The demand for expertise in cloud technologies, software development, and system administration necessitates specialized talent, often at a significant cost, and vendor lock-in also poses a notable cost-related concern. As enterprises become dependent on specific cloud providers or proprietary technologies and abstractions, it can become difficult to switch to alternative solutions, resulting in substantial migration expenses or operational disruptions.
Sustainability concerns
Additionally, enterprises are now paying greater attention to the environmental impact and sustainability of their operations. The energy consumption and carbon footprint associated with data centers and cloud services have raised concerns about ecological sustainability.
Addressing mounting costs
Organizations are actively seeking cost-effective measures to reduce their environmental footprint while striving for operational efficiency. To ensure financial stability, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability, it is imperative for businesses to strategically address the mounting costs associated with their applications.
Safeguarding global enterprises
Enterprises are also confronted with significant challenges regarding sovereignty in their operations. A primary focus is on the need to adhere to localization requirements, including the numerous emerging mandates that businesses store and process data within their borders, which presents obstacles for enterprises that operate globally. Complying with these requirements often entails establishing or leasing data centers in different regions, resulting in increased costs and infrastructure management complexities.
The protection of intellectual property is another area of significant concern and importance for enterprises that operate across multiple jurisdictions. To prevent potential unauthorized use or infringement, safeguarding intellectual property rights becomes essential.
Ensuring security and compliance
The varied legal landscape across jurisdictions necessitates close monitoring and adherence to a multitude of laws, regulations, and industry-specific standards. Noncompliance can lead to fines, legal disputes, and reputational harm. Moreover, the transfer of data across borders raises concerns for enterprises. Ensuring secure and compliant data transfers among jurisdictions, particularly when data protection and privacy regulations differ, presents operational and legal challenges.
Enterprises must implement robust data transfer mechanisms to preserve data integrity and privacy while fulfilling legal requirements; therefore, effectively addressing these sovereignty challenges is crucial for enterprises that must navigate complex international landscapes while ensuring compliance, safeguarding intellectual property, and facilitating seamless cross-border operations.
3 essential components of success
To thrive in today's business world, success hinges on a distinct value proposition that provides three essential components: global distribution with hyperlocality, first-rate performance at competitive pricing, and state-of-the-art security. By focusing on these areas, businesses can differentiate themselves, retain customers (and attract new ones), and drive sustainable growth.
Global distribution with hyperlocality is key. Enterprises must connect with customers worldwide while delivering personalized experiences that resonate with local markets. By combining a global presence with hyperlocal strategies, businesses gain an edge (pun intended!) by understanding regional preferences, cultural nuances, and specific customer needs.
High performance at competitive pricing is crucial. Enterprises must provide the very best performance, ensuring fast response times, seamless user experiences, and reliable services — all while simultaneously offering competitive pricing that allows businesses to attract and retain customers in a cost-conscious market. Therefore, striking the right balance between performance and pricing is vital for sustaining a compelling value proposition.
State-of-the-art security must be a standard feature. Enterprises should prioritize the implementation of robust security measures to protect customer data, intellectual property, and overall business operations. By embedding security into their core offerings, businesses can foster trust and confidence among customers, setting themselves apart from competitors.
Partnering across 3 three critical domains
Akamai Connected Cloud serves as a trusted partner to enterprises across three critical domains: content delivery, cybersecurity, and distributed (hyperlocal) cloud computing.
Content delivery
In terms of content delivery, Akamai offers an amazing 900-Tbps global backbone that enables enterprises to reach customers worldwide while delivering personalized and optimized experiences tailored to specific regions.
Cybersecurity
Leveraging our extensive network of edge servers, Akamai significantly reduces client-server latency, resulting in high-performance content delivery, workload execution, and egress, resulting in enhanced user experiences. Moreover, Akamai's robust security solutions address enterprises' paramount concerns.
Akamai safeguards enterprise applications and data from cyberthreats, including distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, web application firewall, and advanced threat intelligence, providing a secure environment for business operations. Akamai's expertise in cybersecurity is well-established, making us a reliable choice for comprehensive solutions to protecting digital assets.
Distributed cloud computing
Additionally, Akamai’s 4,500+ points of presence empower enterprises to deploy and scale applications closer to end users, ensuring faster response times and lower latency interactions. This distributed cloud approach enables enterprises to deliver high-performance applications at competitive pricing while benefiting from Akamai's integrated security solutions within our cloud computing infrastructure.
An opportunity for partnership
The opportunity for partners of Akamai Connected Cloud is immense, spanning various types of organizations and go-to-market models, including independent software vendors, managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators (SIs), and network carriers, such as fixed and mobile operators and those leveraging 5G technology.
Partnering with Akamai lets you tap into a vast network of opportunities and leverage Akamai's industry-leading solutions to enhance service offerings and drive growth.
I'm personally interested in partners that have a special focus in media and entertainment, gaming, telecommunications, and digital commerce. ISVs, MSPs, VARs, and SIs are all welcome. If you have specific expertise in any industry vertical I'd love to hear about it and discover how we can do amazing things together.
Learn more about our strategic partnership
Please accept this invitation to develop an authentic and strategic partnership with Akamai. Take advantage of this exciting opportunity to collaborate with a trusted industry leader and unlock the full potential of content delivery, cybersecurity, and, of course, distributed cloud computing solutions for your customers.
To explore the opportunity of becoming a strategic partner with Akamai Connected Cloud, you can contact Akamai directly. Reach out to me (Alan Evans, EMEA Alliance Director). We can have a chat about edge computing and technology, and I can provide further details and guidance on establishing a successful partnership with Akamai.