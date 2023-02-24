Deliver Faster Downloads for Better Browsing, Part 4 of 5

Downloading HTML

At this point, the browser has connected to the correct web server and downloading can begin. This process always starts with an HTML page.

HTML is the fundamental building block of the web. Every web page, even single-page applications (SPAs), must contain some HTML. Otherwise, it doesn’t count as a web page, soi other resources such as JavaScript code won’t be downloaded.

That's why the first step of a new web page download is to download its HTML. This HTML may be a static file on the server, or it may be generated by a server-side language such as PHP or Java. The amount of HTML code may be very small, such as a simple opening and closing <body> tag to later be populated by a script, but it must always be present.

Browsers start parsing and interpreting the HTML as soon as possible — even while downloading. They first look for references to other assets, such as a <link rel="stylesheet"> that refers to a CSS file, a <script src> that refers to a JavaScript file, or an <img src> that refers to an image. They start downloading these assets as soon as they encounter them, though there's a catch that we’ll discuss later.



Caching content

The downloading process is the first major cause of performance problems. If part of the network is slow, the site is also slow. Fortunately, this problem was recognized when the web was conceived, and caching was introduced to alleviate it.

Caching is the local storing of retrieved files for use later. If a user requests a certain page and its assets, those assets are stored on their computer. Thus, if the user later returns to the same page, browsers can find the relevant files in their local cache, so the download time is decreased significantly.

Web servers may cache frequently requested pages — especially if the pages were generated by a server-side program. That way, the program doesn't need to run every time the page is requested.



Caches have limited storage space, so occasionally pages that haven't been requested recently get removed to make place for others. Resources will not be cached forever.

In addition, the Firefox team discovered that in many cases, retrieving pages from the network was faster than retrieving them from the local disk — possibly because the local disk was old and slow.

Establishing a caching policy

Sometimes caching can actually be counterproductive. For example, a page containing news items that are frequently updated needs to consistently and directly access the server, since the cached page may lack the latest information.

That’s why you can actually set a caching policy on a per-page basis that establishes whether that page should be cached, and if so, for how long. Using this method, web developers can indicate whether a page will change often or rarely — and pages that fall into the second category can be cached for a much longer time.

As such, an important part of performance engineering is setting cache control headers to sensible values that reflect the expiration date of a website's content.

Some browsers, notably Safari on iOS, have fairly aggressive caching. This can be frustrating while developing a web page and reloading time and again: Sometimes the latest changes don’t show up. In desktop browsers, you can press the Shift key while reloading to tell the browser to skip caching and go directly to the original server.

Unfortunately, no such technique exists for mobile browsers; in that case, manually clearing the cache via the Preferences menus is the only solution.

Unpacking content delivery networks

Some websites, especially larger ones that get global traffic, use a content delivery network (CDN) to speed up the downloading process.

In a CDN, web servers around the world contain identical copies of a website’s static assets and users connect to whichever server is closest to them. This means that an Australian user connecting to a U.S. website doesn’t need to send requests to and receive responses from the United States, but instead to and from a local Australian server.

Although CDNs are conceptually simple, keeping them operational is anything but. All servers must be performance-tested and monitored for problems. In addition, CDNs need a system to seamlessly propagate website changes to every server. That's why CDNs are only offered by specialized companies like Akamai.