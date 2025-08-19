OpenAPI Documentation for Spin Apps with Rust

4. Compile the Spin application and run it again on your development machine (spin build && spin up). Once compilation has finished and Spin CLI has spawned the listener on port 3000, browse http://localhost:3000/docs/, which should render Swagger UI and have the OpenAPI Description already loaded for you.

Customizing the OpenAPI Description

Although we provided plenty of information about the ToDo-API, we now want to go one step further and customize the OpenAPI Description based on incoming request circumstances.

We are going to extend the OpenAPI Description by adding a different Server depending on the host that is serving the documentation. This allows us to have a Development Server specified in the OpenAPI Description if we run the application on our local machine using spin up.

However, if we deploy the application to a remote runtime, such as Fermyon Wasm Functions, we want the Production Server to be specified in the OpenAPI Description document.

This simple example illustrates how you could customize the OpenAPI Description document before serving it over HTTP.

Customizations in utoipa are either achieved by adding custom Modifiers (custom structs that implement the Modify trait) or by mutating our instance of OpenApiDocs before sending it as an HTTP response body.

We’ll use the latter approach for adding a different server based on incoming request headers. To achieve this, update the get_openapi_description handler (in src/handlers/docs.rs) as shown here: