What Changes When You Move Your Logic to the Smarter, More Connected Edge?

Akamai Functions transforms the edge into a smarter front door and full compute layer that acts as the glue uniting security, data, CDNs, and inference on a single network.

Organizations can easily offload mass redirects, data transformations, and nuanced bot triage from the expensive origin to the edge to eliminate unnecessary infrastructure overhead.

Relocating these workflows results in massive latency drops, such as 10-millisecond redirect responses, and offloads more than 51% of global web traffic driven by automated bots.

Companies may adopt a surgical approach by migrating one painful workload at a time using open standards to avoid vendor lock-in.

Most teams know that edge compute is faster, closer, and cheaper than origin. But what’s often missed is that the edge can do more than most people realize. The edge can be a smarter and more connected front door — a full compute layer that connects on the same network to your security stack, your data, your CDN, and your inference. The edge is more than just a place for isolated scripts. It can be the glue that holds your applications together.

In the first two posts of this series, we wrote about how Akamai Functions enables this smarter, more connected front door, and the costs of leaving work at the origin.

In this blog post, we’ll take a practical approach and look at three concrete examples of functionality you can move to the edge today:

Mass redirects Data transformation Bot triage

We’ll explore what each looks like at origin, what each looks like running on Akamai Functions, and how the move results in lower latency, egress, infrastructure overhead, engineering time, and costs.