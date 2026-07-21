Akamai Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms

Enterprise users named Akamai a 2026 Gartner ® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Edge Distribution Platforms, an honor based entirely on verified user feedback rather than analyst opinions.

Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Edge Distribution Platforms, an honor based entirely on verified user feedback rather than analyst opinions. Akamai earned an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with 91% of reviewers stating they would recommend the platform to others.

Customers highlight how the platform makes it easy to run complex workloads closer to users and praise its ability to absorb massive traffic spikes without any downtime.

Integrated security tools, including bot mitigation and API protection, help businesses defend their systems and safely scale AI applications.

Enterprise users have selected Akamai as a 2026 Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms.

Edge Distribution Platforms (EDPs) are a new category of highly distributed, edge-based infrastructure that integrates network, security, and cloud delivery. EDPs combine edge compute, storage, web applications, perimeter security, content and API acceleration, and the infrastructure required to run AI applications near users. Akamai has supported and advanced this category since its inception.

In this first Voice of the Customer, our customers recognized our shared progress.