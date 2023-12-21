Akamai’s Responsibility to Our Enterprise Customers
At Akamai, it’s all about our customers and our customer’s customers. As a company that serves a large portion of the world’s best-known brands in a variety of verticals, companies expect us to power and protect their customer experiences, reputation, availability, and security. Time after time, our customers tell us they care most about four things:
They want best-in-class products that power and protect their business.
They need a responsive services and support team to boost business outcomes.
They require a trusted partner —one who acts with integrity.
They demand top performance and reliability 24/7/365. No enterprise company wants to hear excuses or blame placed on vendors — they want a comprehensive and tested approach to service availability.
Best-of-class products to serve global enterprises
The top brands worldwide need the best capabilities — many rely on Akamai. Akamai’s strategic investments have focused on powering and protecting our customers’ ever-expanding infrastructure and application landscapes.
Like most enterprise software companies, we refine and expand our portfolio by building and buying innovative solutions. We build products ourselves when we have established experience and acquire them when we identify another company that is innovating beyond the current market offerings with a solution that complements our product portfolio and market direction. As a result, we assure our customers have access to cutting-edge innovations and experience.
The most recent examples are that Akamai has invested in expanding our security portfolio with Guardicore for microsegmentation and Neosec for API security. These best-in-class products and services, validated by customers and analysts alike, are now integrated into the Akamai security portfolio, and we are continuing to advance them to retain their status as market leaders in their respective areas.
Following our acquisition of the cloud computing company Linode, we’ve been building core compute regions worldwide at breakneck speed to complement our innovative edge computing solutions — all of which sit on top of our global network fabric. This offers customers unique distributed cloud computing solutions from the edge Points of Presence to the core compute regions, through which they can finally get guaranteed quality of service, reduced latency, and reduced egress costs — for amazing customer experiences.
Responsive services and support
Enterprise customers require world-class responsive services and support. And that’s exactly what we deliver every day. Customers expect that when they have an issue, an experienced support team will always be available to help. We’re proud of the incredible feedback we’ve received from customers with respect to the partnership and support we provide. In many instances, teams at Akamai are a trusted and extended part of our customers’ infrastructure and security teams, thanks to the dedicated care they provide.
“Support has always been really responsive and helpful to ad hoc queries, issues, and requests.” — Gartner® Peer Insights™(Manager, IT services firm with US$1-3B in revenue)
A trusted partner who acts with integrity
Our integrity and trustworthiness extend to how we conduct ourselves as a key member of the security community. Our threat researchers are often at the forefront of identifying vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. They work closely with other vendors and government agencies to ensure responsible reporting and embargoing of vulnerabilities, which ensures our customers are protected.
We never jeopardize our customers’ trust by talking publicly about an issue too soon before they can remediate the problem. For this reason, we might not always be the first to speak publicly about a security issue — unlike other companies that treat security disclosures as a marketing opportunity. We take our role in the security community very seriously, and we take our customers' trust just as seriously.
“Our relationship with Akamai has been extremely fruitful over the past 10 years. We see the Akamai team as an extension of our own as they provide excellent, around-the-clock support that makes it possible for our own operations to run as smoothly as our customers expect them to.” — Alan Stubbs, Information Security Operations Manager at The Very Group
Top performance and reliability 24/7/365
Akamai has had a strong track record of reliability over the past 25 years. We’ve been able to maintain that track record through:
A robust distributed systems architecture designed to operate seamlessly despite unforeseen problems in a complex world in which anything can go wrong at any time
Strong change safety practices, enabled by real-time telemetry, phased rollouts, and alerting systems
Governance of systems’ reliability best practices, including published standards and periodic reviews and audits
Layering of safety technologies so that even the safety checks have safety checks
Our focus has always been on providing consistent, reliable services to our customers — and many of Akamai’s teams, partners, and vendors work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that happens every day.
“Our partnership with Akamai positions us to confidently bolster the uptime of Panasonic Europe’s 200+ web properties for uninterrupted business.” — Stefan Schulze, Principal IT Consultant, Network & Cloud Security, Panasonic Information Systems Company Europe (PISCEU)
Looking ahead
We will continue to invest in new product innovation. We will continue to maintain high service quality. Akamai will always maintain integrity as a core tenet. And we will continue to focus on the reliability and robustness of our network, the platform for Akamai Connected Cloud.
We’re looking forward to what’s next, and we hope you are, too.
Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.