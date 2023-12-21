Akamai’s Responsibility to Our Enterprise Customers

Best-of-class products to serve global enterprises

The top brands worldwide need the best capabilities — many rely on Akamai. Akamai’s strategic investments have focused on powering and protecting our customers’ ever-expanding infrastructure and application landscapes.

Like most enterprise software companies, we refine and expand our portfolio by building and buying innovative solutions. We build products ourselves when we have established experience and acquire them when we identify another company that is innovating beyond the current market offerings with a solution that complements our product portfolio and market direction. As a result, we assure our customers have access to cutting-edge innovations and experience.

The most recent examples are that Akamai has invested in expanding our security portfolio with Guardicore for microsegmentation and Neosec for API security. These best-in-class products and services, validated by customers and analysts alike, are now integrated into the Akamai security portfolio, and we are continuing to advance them to retain their status as market leaders in their respective areas.

Following our acquisition of the cloud computing company Linode, we’ve been building core compute regions worldwide at breakneck speed to complement our innovative edge computing solutions — all of which sit on top of our global network fabric. This offers customers unique distributed cloud computing solutions from the edge Points of Presence to the core compute regions, through which they can finally get guaranteed quality of service, reduced latency, and reduced egress costs — for amazing customer experiences.