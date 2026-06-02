Highlights from the Akamai India Partner Summit 2026

They say the true measure of a journey isn’t just the distance traveled, but the company you keep along the way. The energy in the room on May 7, 2026, was a testament to how far we’ve come as a partner community. As I looked out at the faces of our partners gathered for our annual India Partner Summit, I couldn’t help but reflect on our incredible journey.

As Akamai’s Head of India Channel Sales, I left with one clear takeaway: Our future is not just powered by technology; it is powered by our shared vision of excellence and a commitment to being stronger together.