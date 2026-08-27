Identifying Agentic Automation with Behavioral Telemetry: Part 2

In part one of this two-part series, we introduced a category of web traffic that existing bot detection models weren't designed to catch: AI agents operating in “control browser” mode.

Tools like Perplexity Comet and the Claude Chrome Extension navigate websites autonomously — clicking purposefully, moving directly, and generating behavioral telemetry that is too sparse for traditional behavioral models to evaluate.

We built a two-stage detection architecture to address this: a Masked Autoencoder Transformer trained on 3.5 million unlabeled mouse event sequences to produce compact behavioral embeddings, followed by a shallow multilayer perceptron (MLP) classifier trained on 2,190 labeled agentic sessions collected from real, BMP-instrumented customer websites.

In this blog post, we present the results of that model — how it performs at the request level and at the session level, how well the behavioral signatures generalize across customers, and what agentic sessions actually look like in the data. We also discuss what the results mean in the context of a real-world deployment.