Identifying Agentic Automation with Behavioral Telemetry

A new kind of visitor is browsing your website — and it doesn't move the mouse the way you'd expect. Over the past year, a category of AI tools has emerged that doesn't just answer questions: It takes over your browser and acts.

Tools such as Perplexity Comet, OpenAI Atlas, and Claude Chrome Extension that receive a natural-language prompt (such as "Find me a flight to Boston for under $300 and book it.") can then navigate the open web autonomously to complete the task. There are no human hands on the mouse, and no human reading the page — just an AI agent, clicking and typing its way through your site on a human’s behalf.

This automation is also known as “control browser” mode, and it's generating a category of web traffic that is neither traditional bot traffic nor human traffic. Here at Akamai, we wanted to understand what this traffic looks like at the telemetry level and whether we could identify it.

The work described in this blog post — part one of a two-part series — is a proof-of-concept (PoC) research effort; we intend to develop it into a more robust, production-ready capability in the future.

Please note: OpenAI announced the discontinuation of Atlas after we completed our research. Despite that change, our research provides valuable insights into how AI agents can control and navigate browsers.