Identifying Agentic Automation with Behavioral Telemetry

To build a model that works on sparse telemetry, we needed to change our framing.
Think of mouse events the way you'd think about words. A single word tells you very little about who wrote a sentence. But patterns in words — including their rhythm, relative frequencies, and pauses between them — can tell you a great deal. An agent-written sentence is economical and purposeful; there's no wandering, backtracking, or idle filler. A human-written sentence is messier and richer.
This analogy drove our modeling approach. And this analogy is not only metaphorical, but also architectural. Our background fine-tuning large language models (LLMs) suggested a direct parallel: The same attention mechanisms that allow transformers to model relationships between lexical tokens in a sentence could be applied to model relationships between mouse events in a behavioral sequence.
In a transformer's key/query attention blocks, each token attends to every other token, allowing models to learn which tokens are most relevant to another’s meaning regardless of distance. Applied to mouse telemetry, this means a model can learn the relationship between a small number of events. And we found that such transformer models can effectively learn to exploit these relationships even when sequences are short.
Rather than building a model that requires a long sequence of events to evaluate, we trained a model to understand what a short sequence means in order to distinguish an agent's sparse, purposeful mouse “vocabulary” from a human's.