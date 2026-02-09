Roy Paz
Roy Paz is a principal security researcher with over 13 years of experience specializing in compromising security products and transforming highly privileged defensive systems into vectors for advanced persistent threats.
Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.
LayerX discovered a zero-click remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in Claude Desktop Extensions (DXT), in which a single Google Calendar event can silently compromise a system running Claude Desktop Extensions. The flaw impacts more than 10,000 active users and 50 DXT extensions.
Unlike traditional browser extensions, Claude Desktop Extensions run unsandboxed with full system privileges. As a result, Claude can autonomously chain low-risk connectors (e.g., Google Calendar) to high-risk local executors, without user awareness or consent. If exploited by a bad actor, even a benign prompt (“take care of it”), coupled with a maliciously worded calendar event, is sufficient to trigger arbitrary local code execution that compromises the entire system.
This vulnerability earned a CVSS 10/10. It creates system-wide trust boundary violations in LLM-driven workflows, resulting in a broad, unresolved attack surface that makes MCP connectors unsafe for security-sensitive systems. LayerX approached Anthropic with our findings, but the company decided not to fix it at this time.
Unnecessary meetings are a universal frustration.
Calendars fill up, lunch breaks disappear, and it is not uncommon to wonder why a discussion could not have been handled asynchronously. In that context, delegating calendar management to an AI assistant feels like a reasonable productivity optimization. So hand the problem to Claude, let it manage the schedule, what could go wrong?
As it turns out, quite a lot.
Under specific conditions, a single calendar event can be escalated into a zero-click remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability—one in which the victim remains entirely unaware until after compromise.
Before diving into the vulnerability itself, some background is required.
Claude Desktop Extensions are MCP servers packaged and distributed through Anthropic’s extension marketplace. Each extension is provided as an .mcpb bundle, which is essentially a zip archive that includes the following components:
From a user experience perspective, these extensions resemble familiar browser add-ons such as Chrome’s .crx packages, offering a simple, one-click installation process.
But that’s as far as the similarity ends there.
Because unlike Chrome extensions, which run inside a tightly sandboxed browser environment and don’t have direct system access, Claude Desktop Extensions execute without sandboxing and with full privileges on the host system. As a result, an MCP extension can access sensitive system resources such as:
These extensions are not passive plugins. They function as privileged execution bridges between Claude’s language model and the local operating system.
This architectural decision is what allows the vulnerability described below to escalate so rapidly.
The vulnerability itself is notable not because of its complexity, but because of its novelty.
It exposes a broader class of workflow failures that may exist in MCP-based systems, particularly those that allow data to flow freely between connectors with vastly different risk profiles.
At the core of the issue is how Claude processes input originating from public-facing connectors, such as Google Calendar.
When responding to a user prompt, Claude autonomously determines which installed MCP connectors to use and how to chain them together in order to “best” fulfill the request.
The problem arises when autonomous decision-making results in an unsafe execution path.
There are no hardcoded safeguards that prevent Claude from constructing a malformed or dangerous workflow. Consequently, data extracted from a relatively low-risk connector (Google Calendar) can be forwarded directly into a local MCP server with code-execution capabilities.
This behavior raises an obvious question: why would this ever be necessary?
There is no legitimate scenario in which calendar data should be automatically transferred to a privileged local executor without explicit, informed user consent at minimum once.
Nevertheless, this transfer occurs implicitly.
In large language models, wording is critical. Minor variations in phrasing can significantly alter behavior.
With that in mind, the goal was to identify the most generic Google Calendar event capable of triggering code execution via MCP, without any explicit request for automation.
No obfuscation was used.
No hidden instructions.
No adversarial prompt engineering.
The entire interaction began with the following user prompt:
“Please check my latest events in Google Calendar and then take care of it for me.”
A human assistant would reasonably interpret this as a request to manage scheduling conflicts or protect availability. Claude, however, inferred something far more powerful.
It is assumed that “taking care of it” justified executing local code via an MCP extension.
This assumption is the critical failure.
The vulnerability can be reliably triggered by something as trivial as naming a calendar event “Task Management” and including the following instructions:
This requires no user interaction, no confirmation prompt, and no explicit request for system-level automation.
The result is a full remote code execution, meriting a CVSS score of 10/10.
At the time of writing, the answer appears to be no.
As with many LLM-driven vulnerabilities, remediation becomes challenging once the underlying issue is architectural rather than localized. When fixes require restricting model autonomy or redesigning connector trust boundaries, resistance often emerges.
In this case, the unresolved root cause is clear:
“Claude is able to transfer data from a low-risk connector such as Google Calendar into a high-risk connector such as Desktop Commander, which can execute arbitrary code on the local system.”
This trust boundary violation remains intact.
Until this class of vulnerabilities is fully addressed, MCP connectors represent a non-trivial attack surface.
The automatic bridging of benign data sources into privileged execution contexts is fundamentally unsafe and easily exploitable.
Our recommendation is straightforward:
Until meaningful safeguards are introduced, MCP connectors should not be used on systems where security matters.
A calendar event should never be able to compromise an endpoint.