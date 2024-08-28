Beware the Unpatchable: Corona Mirai Botnet Spreads via Zero-Day

The Akamai SIRT monitors and participates in a number of internal and external intelligence feeds to keep both our own and our customers’ online lives safe. We have discovered several active threats through our global honeypot network, including the one we are discussing today: CVE-2024-7029, discovered by Aline Eliovich.

This RCE zero-day vulnerability was discovered in the brightness function of AVTECH IP camera devices and allows for a command injection to spread a Mirai variant on a target system. This can be executed remotely with elevated privileges (running process owner.) In August 2024, CISA issued an industrial control system (ICS) advisory for this vulnerability citing lack of attack complexity, remote exploitation, and known public exploitation.

The botnet campaign targets multiple vulnerabilities outside of CVE-2024-7029, including several AVTECH vulnerabilities, a Hadoop YARN RCE, CVE-2014-8361, and CVE-2017-17215. This follows the troubling attacker trend of using older, likely low-priority, vulnerabilities that remain unpatched to fulfill a malicious purpose.