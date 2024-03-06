Leaking NTLM Credentials Through Windows Themes

Since the days of Windows XP, Microsoft has provided several previsual personalization options out of the box — colors, fonts, and cursors, to name a few. This personalization is easy for users to do. They can view the installed themes simply by right-clicking on the desktop, selecting “personalize,” and clicking on “Themes.” Theme files have the suffix .theme and they can be created using this overview from MSDN.

This seemingly innocuous nicety can provide a home for some sneaky vulnerabilities. In our analysis of September’s Patch Tuesday 2023, we briefly discussed the impact of CVE-2023-38146, a vulnerability within Themes. While analyzing the vulnerability, we decided to “play” with the values in a Theme file, and discovered there is a lack of validation in certain parameters.



By abusing this lack of validation, we can perform an attack with effectively zero user interaction: All the users must do is download a malicious Themes file. Once the user views the file in Explorer, the exploit begins.

We have documented what you need to know about this vulnerability, including mitigations and a PoC. Read on.