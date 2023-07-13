(Micro)Segmentation from a Practical Perspective

Network segmentation is difficult to implement. No, scratch that. Network segmentation is easy to implement; segmenting the network in a way that doesn’t impact the end user or network operability while making it secure is nigh impossible.

We (the Akamai Security Intelligence Group researchers) often mention network segmentation as a mitigation strategy for lateral movement and the various other threats we report on — whether it’s in our Patch Tuesday advisories, our malware reports, vulnerability advisories, or other research pieces.

In this post, we’ll provide practical, concrete segmentation strategies and realistic best practices for defenders. Our aim is to only discuss segmentation strategies that are actionable and would not affect network operability or end-user experience very much while still having a significant security benefit.

Although proper segmentation is challenging, there are some quick wins when it comes to protecting your network. To highlight this, we’ve included several segmentation strategies that deal with different stages of a network breach.

Please note that real-world networks differ from one another; although we aim to provide general recommendations, the strategies may require adjustments to be applicable for you.