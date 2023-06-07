Analyzing Broken User Authentication Threats to JSON Web Tokens

The purpose of the signature is to verify the token — meaning that the server forged the token and the data hasn't changed since the token was created.

There are two main steps to creating the signature:

Applying an encryption algorithm (e.g., MAC) on the header and payload, separated by a dot (the algorithm is using a secret key) Applying a hashing algorithm (e.g., SHA256) on the encrypted header and payload

When a JWT is used, the server verifies the signature in order to validate the token itself. (Later in this post, I explain the different algorithms that are used for validation.)

JWTs are widely employed for authentication in web applications because of their ease of use (including in large scale) and ease of implementation, and because the server’s required data is saved on client side. But there are risks associated with JWTs even though they are signed. JWT uses plain text, and every implementation consists of different payload fields. So, there is a wide attack surface and plenty of room for errors.

By exploring some of the more common and interesting threats that JWTs face, we can be more aware of vulnerabilities, more easily detect malicious behavior, better mitigate risks, and prepare necessary security measures to safeguard against potential exploits.

It is our goal to provide users with a more secure approach in working with JWTs and to provide security professionals and administrators with the tools and recommendations necessary to help fulfill their due diligence.