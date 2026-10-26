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Inside Node2Shell: A Closer Look at CVE-2026-111497

October 26, 2026 by Akamai Security Intelligence Group

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Affected Akamai ExAR customers have already received a detailed mapping of vulnerable assets with actionable mitigation steps.

Key takeaways

On October 21, 2026, Node.js released security updates that fix CVE-2026-111497, an out-of-bounds write in the Brotli decoder bundled with Node.js.

The vulnerability, named Node2Shell, allows an attacker who can supply malformed Brotli-compressed data to corrupt process memory, which can lead to a crash, disclosure of process memory, or remote code execution (RCE).

The CVE was assigned a CVSS score of 9.2 (critical). Node.js rates the vulnerability as high severity.

Applications are exposed when they decompress untrusted Brotli data, including responses received through the built-in fetch() API and request bodies parsed by Express 5.

Akamai telemetry shows that 61% of networks are running affected Node.js versions.

Node2Shell was disclosed shortly after PHP2Shell, which we detailed in a previous blog post.

In this blog post, we explain the Node2Shell vulnerability, list the affected Node.js versions, and provide mitigation guidance, including Akamai Guardicore Segmentation Insight queries to help identify vulnerable assets.

Jump to mitigation

Vulnerability details

Node2Shell originates in the Brotli decoder that Node.js bundles to provide Brotli decompression through its node:zlib module. Brotli is a compression format used for, among other things, HTTP content encoding.

A Brotli stream can signal a switch between block types during decoding. When a stream signals a block switch that its own structure makes invalid, the vulnerable decoder reported the condition as a temporary need for more input instead of a permanent format error.

As a result, the streaming decoder kept appending input bytes to an eight-byte internal buffer and wrote past its end, as described in the Node.js advisory.

An attacker who can supply Brotli data that an application decompresses can corrupt process memory, which can lead to a crash, disclosure of process memory, or RCE (Figure). The attack does not require authentication.

An attacker who can supply Brotli data that an application decompresses can corrupt process memory, which can lead to a crash, disclosure of process memory, or RCE (Figure).
Node2Shell allows an attacker who can supply malformed Brotli-compressed data to corrupt process memory, which can lead to a crash, disclosure of process memory, or RCE
An attacker who can supply Brotli data that an application decompresses can corrupt process memory, which can lead to a crash, disclosure of process memory, or RCE (Figure).

Applications do not need to call the Brotli API directly to be exposed. Attacker-controlled Brotli data can reach the decoder through:

  • The node:zlib module, in applications that pass untrusted input to zlib.brotliDecompress() or zlib.createBrotliDecompress().

  • The built-in fetch() API, which automatically decompresses Brotli-encoded responses. A malicious or compromised server can then target the client application.

  • Express 5 and body-parser 2, whose json, raw, text, and urlencoded parsers decompress request bodies sent with Content-Encoding: br by default, because the `inflate` option defaults to `true`. Any client can send such a request.

A bare Node.js HTTP server does not decode incoming Brotli bodies on its own; HTTP content decoding is left to the application, as shown in the Node.js zlib documentation.

The upstream fix makes the decoder return a dedicated format error (BROTLI_DECODER_ERROR_FORMAT_BLOCK_SWITCH) for the invalid block switch and pass it back to the caller. Malformed streams are now rejected instead of being treated as incomplete input.

Affected versions

Node2Shell affects the following Node.js release lines:

  • 26.x versions before 26.12.1

  • 24.x versions before 24.22.1

  • 22.x versions before 22.23.4

Discontinued release lines, including 25.x, 23.x, 20.x, and earlier, do not receive a fix. Node.js states that discontinued versions are always affected when a security release occurs.

Mitigation

Mitigation strategies include:

  • Upgrade to a patched version

  • Segment to limit blast radius

  • Turn off compressed request bodies

  • Identify vulnerable hosts with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Upgrade to a patched version

Node.js fixed the vulnerability in versions 22.23.4, 24.22.1, and 26.12.1. The Node.js advisory does not offer a workaround, so upgrading is the only complete remediation.

Organizations running a discontinued release line should move to a supported release line.

Segment to limit blast radius

Use microsegmentation to restrict inbound access to Node.js services to sources that require it, and limit outbound connections from assets running vulnerable Node.js instances.

This reduces the attack surface and the impact of a compromised asset.

Turn off compressed request bodies

If your application does not need to accept compressed request bodies, set the body-parser inflate option to false. Compressed bodies are then rejected with an HTTP 415 error.

Identify vulnerable hosts with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

The following Akamai Guardicore Segmentation Insight queries can be used to detect and segment vulnerable applications:

 

Linux assets

WITH node_listen AS (
  SELECT p.path AS bin_path, lp.address || ':' || lp.port AS listen_addr
  FROM listening_ports AS lp
  INNER JOIN processes AS p ON p.pid = lp.pid
  WHERE (p.path LIKE '%/node' OR p.path LIKE '%/nodejs' OR p.path LIKE '%/bun')
    AND lp.port > 0
    AND lp.address NOT LIKE '127.%'
    AND lp.address NOT LIKE '::ffff:127.%'
    AND lp.address NOT IN ('', '::1')
),
found AS (
  SELECT 'deb package' AS found_in, name AS item, version AS full_version,
    CASE WHEN instr(version, ':') > 0
         THEN substr(version, instr(version, ':') + 1) ELSE version END AS ver,
    CASE WHEN version LIKE '%nodesource%' THEN 'nodesource' ELSE 'distro' END AS build,
    '/usr/bin/node' AS bin_path
  FROM deb_packages
  WHERE name IN ('nodejs', 'nodejs18', 'nodejs20', 'nodejs22', 'nodejs24', 'nodejs26')
  UNION ALL
  SELECT 'rpm package', name, version || '-' || release, version,
    CASE WHEN release LIKE '%nodesource%' THEN 'nodesource' ELSE 'distro' END,
    '/usr/bin/node'
  FROM rpm_packages
  WHERE name IN ('nodejs', 'nodejs18', 'nodejs20', 'nodejs22', 'nodejs24', 'nodejs26')
  UNION ALL
  SELECT DISTINCT 'running process', path, '',
    CASE
      WHEN instr(path, '/node-versions/v') > 0
        THEN substr(path, instr(path, '/node-versions/v') + 16)
      WHEN instr(path, '/node/v') > 0 THEN substr(path, instr(path, '/node/v') + 7)
      WHEN instr(path, '/image/node/') > 0 THEN substr(path, instr(path, '/image/node/') + 12)
      WHEN instr(path, '/node-v') > 0 THEN substr(path, instr(path, '/node-v') + 7)
      ELSE ''
    END,
    CASE WHEN path LIKE '%/bun' THEN 'bun' ELSE 'unpackaged' END,
    path
  FROM processes
  WHERE (path LIKE '%/node' OR path LIKE '%/nodejs' OR path LIKE '%/bun')
    AND path NOT IN ('/usr/bin/node', '/usr/bin/nodejs', '/bin/node')
),
parsed AS (
  SELECT found_in, item, full_version, ver, build, bin_path,
    CAST(ver AS INTEGER) AS maj,
    CAST(substr(ver, instr(ver, '.') + 1) AS INTEGER) AS mi,
    CAST(substr(substr(ver, instr(ver, '.') + 1),
                instr(substr(ver, instr(ver, '.') + 1), '.') + 1) AS INTEGER) AS pa
  FROM found
),
classified AS (
  SELECT found_in, item, full_version, ver, build, bin_path,
    CASE
      WHEN build = 'bun' THEN 'CHECK_BUN_VERSION'
      WHEN maj = 0 OR maj > 26 THEN 'UNKNOWN_VERSION'
      WHEN maj = 22 AND (mi < 23 OR (mi = 23 AND pa < 4)) THEN 'VULNERABLE'
      WHEN maj = 24 AND (mi < 22 OR (mi = 22 AND pa < 1)) THEN 'VULNERABLE'
      WHEN maj = 26 AND (mi < 12 OR (mi = 12 AND pa < 1)) THEN 'VULNERABLE'
      WHEN maj = 22 OR maj = 24 OR maj = 26 THEN 'PATCHED'
      ELSE 'END_OF_LIFE_NO_FIX'
    END AS node2shell_status
  FROM parsed
)
SELECT c.found_in, c.item,
  CASE WHEN c.full_version <> '' THEN c.full_version
       WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'UNKNOWN_VERSION' THEN ''
       ELSE substr(c.ver, 1, instr(c.ver || '/', '/') - 1) END AS node_version,
  c.build, c.node2shell_status,
  nl.listen_addr AS listening_on,
  CASE
    WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'CHECK_BUN_VERSION'
      THEN 'Run ' || c.item || ' -v and upgrade if below 1.4.4'
    WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'UNKNOWN_VERSION'
      THEN 'Run ' || c.item || ' -v on the host or inside its container'
    WHEN c.build = 'distro'
      THEN 'Distro build: apply the vendor nodejs and brotli security updates'
    WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'VULNERABLE'
      THEN 'Upgrade to 22.23.4, 24.22.1, 26.12.1 or later'
    WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'END_OF_LIFE_NO_FIX'
      THEN 'No fix for this line. Migrate to 22.23.4, 24.22.1, 26.12.1 or later'
    ELSE 'No action'
  END AS recommendation
FROM classified AS c
LEFT JOIN node_listen AS nl ON nl.bin_path = c.bin_path

Windows assets

WITH node_listen AS (
  SELECT lower(p.path) AS bin_path, lp.address || ':' || lp.port AS listen_addr
  FROM listening_ports AS lp
  INNER JOIN processes AS p ON p.pid = lp.pid
  WHERE lower(p.name) IN ('node.exe', 'bun.exe')
    AND lp.port > 0
    AND lp.address NOT LIKE '127.%'
    AND lp.address NOT LIKE '::ffff:127.%'
    AND lp.address NOT IN ('', '::1')
),
found AS (
  SELECT 'installed program' AS found_in, name AS item, version AS ver,
    'c:\program files\nodejs\node.exe' AS bin_path
  FROM programs
  WHERE name LIKE 'Node.js%'
  UNION ALL
  SELECT DISTINCT 'running process', p.path, f.product_version, lower(p.path)
  FROM processes AS p
  LEFT JOIN file AS f ON f.path = p.path
  WHERE lower(p.name) IN ('node.exe', 'bun.exe')
    AND lower(p.path) NOT LIKE '%\program files\nodejs\node.exe'
    AND lower(p.path) NOT LIKE '%\program files (x86)\nodejs\node.exe'
),
parsed AS (
  SELECT found_in, item, ver, bin_path,
    CAST(ver AS INTEGER) AS maj,
    CAST(substr(ver, instr(ver, '.') + 1) AS INTEGER) AS mi,
    CAST(substr(substr(ver, instr(ver, '.') + 1),
                instr(substr(ver, instr(ver, '.') + 1), '.') + 1) AS INTEGER) AS pa
  FROM found
),
classified AS (
  SELECT found_in, item, ver, bin_path,
    CASE
      WHEN lower(item) LIKE '%bun.exe' THEN 'CHECK_BUN_VERSION'
      WHEN ver IS NULL OR maj = 0 OR maj > 26 THEN 'UNKNOWN_VERSION'
      WHEN maj = 22 AND (mi < 23 OR (mi = 23 AND pa < 4)) THEN 'VULNERABLE'
      WHEN maj = 24 AND (mi < 22 OR (mi = 22 AND pa < 1)) THEN 'VULNERABLE'
      WHEN maj = 26 AND (mi < 12 OR (mi = 12 AND pa < 1)) THEN 'VULNERABLE'
      WHEN maj = 22 OR maj = 24 OR maj = 26 THEN 'PATCHED'
      ELSE 'END_OF_LIFE_NO_FIX'
    END AS node2shell_status
  FROM parsed
)
SELECT c.found_in, c.item, c.ver AS node_version, c.node2shell_status,
  nl.listen_addr AS listening_on,
  CASE
    WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'CHECK_BUN_VERSION'
      THEN 'Run ' || c.item || ' -v and upgrade if below 1.4.4'
    WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'UNKNOWN_VERSION' THEN 'Run ' || c.item || ' -v'
    WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'VULNERABLE'
      THEN 'Upgrade to 22.23.4, 24.22.1, 26.12.1 or later'
    WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'END_OF_LIFE_NO_FIX'
      THEN 'No fix for this line. Migrate to 22.23.4, 24.22.1, 26.12.1 or later'
    ELSE 'No action'
  END AS recommendation
FROM classified AS c
LEFT JOIN node_listen AS nl ON nl.bin_path = c.bin_path

Bottom line

Node2Shell (CVE-2026-111497) is an out-of-bounds write in the Brotli decoder bundled with Node.js that can lead to RCE in applications that decompress untrusted Brotli data.

Every supported Node.js release line was affected, and common paths such as fetch() and Express 5 expose applications that never call the Brotli API directly. Organizations should upgrade to Node.js 22.23.4, 24.22.1, or 26.12.1 immediately.

Stay tuned

The Akamai Security Intelligence Group will continue to monitor, report on, and create mitigations for threats such as these for both our customers and the security community at large. To keep up with more breaking news from the Akamai Security Intelligence Group, check out our research home page and follow us on social media.

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About the author

Akamai Wave Blue

Akamai Security Intelligence Group

Akamai SIG is a global team of world-class researchers, engineers, strategists, and data scientists with a broad range of expertise and security disciplines. Our data sources include the enormous Akamai Cloud, open sources, collaboration with third parties, and dark web intelligence. We have also developed our own algorithms and tools that help us deliver our research and keep Akamai security solutions up to date.

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