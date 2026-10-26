Inside Node2Shell: A Closer Look at CVE-2026-111497

WITH node_listen AS ( SELECT p.path AS bin_path, lp.address || ':' || lp.port AS listen_addr FROM listening_ports AS lp INNER JOIN processes AS p ON p.pid = lp.pid WHERE (p.path LIKE '%/node' OR p.path LIKE '%/nodejs' OR p.path LIKE '%/bun') AND lp.port > 0 AND lp.address NOT LIKE '127.%' AND lp.address NOT LIKE '::ffff:127.%' AND lp.address NOT IN ('', '::1') ), found AS ( SELECT 'deb package' AS found_in, name AS item, version AS full_version, CASE WHEN instr(version, ':') > 0 THEN substr(version, instr(version, ':') + 1) ELSE version END AS ver, CASE WHEN version LIKE '%nodesource%' THEN 'nodesource' ELSE 'distro' END AS build, '/usr/bin/node' AS bin_path FROM deb_packages WHERE name IN ('nodejs', 'nodejs18', 'nodejs20', 'nodejs22', 'nodejs24', 'nodejs26') UNION ALL SELECT 'rpm package', name, version || '-' || release, version, CASE WHEN release LIKE '%nodesource%' THEN 'nodesource' ELSE 'distro' END, '/usr/bin/node' FROM rpm_packages WHERE name IN ('nodejs', 'nodejs18', 'nodejs20', 'nodejs22', 'nodejs24', 'nodejs26') UNION ALL SELECT DISTINCT 'running process', path, '', CASE WHEN instr(path, '/node-versions/v') > 0 THEN substr(path, instr(path, '/node-versions/v') + 16) WHEN instr(path, '/node/v') > 0 THEN substr(path, instr(path, '/node/v') + 7) WHEN instr(path, '/image/node/') > 0 THEN substr(path, instr(path, '/image/node/') + 12) WHEN instr(path, '/node-v') > 0 THEN substr(path, instr(path, '/node-v') + 7) ELSE '' END, CASE WHEN path LIKE '%/bun' THEN 'bun' ELSE 'unpackaged' END, path FROM processes WHERE (path LIKE '%/node' OR path LIKE '%/nodejs' OR path LIKE '%/bun') AND path NOT IN ('/usr/bin/node', '/usr/bin/nodejs', '/bin/node') ), parsed AS ( SELECT found_in, item, full_version, ver, build, bin_path, CAST(ver AS INTEGER) AS maj, CAST(substr(ver, instr(ver, '.') + 1) AS INTEGER) AS mi, CAST(substr(substr(ver, instr(ver, '.') + 1), instr(substr(ver, instr(ver, '.') + 1), '.') + 1) AS INTEGER) AS pa FROM found ), classified AS ( SELECT found_in, item, full_version, ver, build, bin_path, CASE WHEN build = 'bun' THEN 'CHECK_BUN_VERSION' WHEN maj = 0 OR maj > 26 THEN 'UNKNOWN_VERSION' WHEN maj = 22 AND (mi < 23 OR (mi = 23 AND pa < 4)) THEN 'VULNERABLE' WHEN maj = 24 AND (mi < 22 OR (mi = 22 AND pa < 1)) THEN 'VULNERABLE' WHEN maj = 26 AND (mi < 12 OR (mi = 12 AND pa < 1)) THEN 'VULNERABLE' WHEN maj = 22 OR maj = 24 OR maj = 26 THEN 'PATCHED' ELSE 'END_OF_LIFE_NO_FIX' END AS node2shell_status FROM parsed ) SELECT c.found_in, c.item, CASE WHEN c.full_version <> '' THEN c.full_version WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'UNKNOWN_VERSION' THEN '' ELSE substr(c.ver, 1, instr(c.ver || '/', '/') - 1) END AS node_version, c.build, c.node2shell_status, nl.listen_addr AS listening_on, CASE WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'CHECK_BUN_VERSION' THEN 'Run ' || c.item || ' -v and upgrade if below 1.4.4' WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'UNKNOWN_VERSION' THEN 'Run ' || c.item || ' -v on the host or inside its container' WHEN c.build = 'distro' THEN 'Distro build: apply the vendor nodejs and brotli security updates' WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'VULNERABLE' THEN 'Upgrade to 22.23.4, 24.22.1, 26.12.1 or later' WHEN c.node2shell_status = 'END_OF_LIFE_NO_FIX' THEN 'No fix for this line. Migrate to 22.23.4, 24.22.1, 26.12.1 or later' ELSE 'No action' END AS recommendation FROM classified AS c LEFT JOIN node_listen AS nl ON nl.bin_path = c.bin_path

Copy