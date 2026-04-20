StealTok: 130k Users Compromised by Data Stealing TikTok Video “Downloaders”

Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

LayerX security researchers have uncovered a campaign of at least 12 interrelated browser extensions that masquerade as TikTok video downloaders but in reality track user activity and collect data. The extensions share a common codebase and are all clones or lightly modified versions of each other, indicating that this is a long-standing and persistent campaign by the same threat actors.

The extensions also implement a mechanism for dynamic remote configuration, which allows them to bypass marketplace review processes. This enables the malicious extensions to modify their behavior and functionality after installation, without users or marketplaces being aware. According to LayerX research, the extensions typically operate legitimately for 6–12 months before introducing malicious features.

As a result, even when some of these extensions are flagged and removed, it is easy to spin up new clones and upload them to extension stores. Some have even appeared as “Featured” in extension stores, extending their reach and the trust users place in them.

To date, over 130,000 users have been compromised as part of this campaign.