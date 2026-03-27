The Telnyx SDK on PyPI Compromise and the 2026 TeamPCP Supply Chain Attacks

On March 19, 2026, TeamPCP was reported to have leveraged a personal access token that was stolen three weeks earlier by exploiting a misconfigured pull_request_target workflow in Trivy's GitHub Actions, using it to push malicious commits to 76 of 77 Trivy GitHub Action version tags, infecting any CI/CD pipeline with Trivy integrated. This appears to have given TeamPCP access to the secrets and credentials of every organization with a pipeline that ran during the exposure window.

The initial compromise became a cascading credential/supply chain attack campaign.



On March 23, threat actors appear to have used stolen credentials from previous attacks to push malicious updates to Checkmarx KICS as part of their supply chain attack campaign.



On March 24, using credentials reported to have been harvested from LiteLLM's own CI/CD pipeline, the threat actors published malicious versions 1.82.7 and 1.82.8 of LiteLLM directly to PyPI. These versions carried the same stealer used in the Trivy attack, exfiltrating stolen data to two attacker-controlled domains: checkmarx[.]zone and models[.]litellm[.]cloud.

The ransomware group Vect has since announced a partnership with TeamPCP, significantly escalating the threat to any organization whose credentials were already stolen.