TLP Is Not a Suggestion

Exposure estimates run from roughly two million hosts to more than five million depending on who is counting. The leak itself was one failure. The behavior that followed it is the one we want to talk about: the scramble among people with privileged knowledge to break news first.

None of the scrambling should have been necessary, because the industry has spent 25 years building a process for exactly this scenario. Coordinated disclosure gives a maintainer time to fix a vulnerability before the world learns what to attack. Trust groups and embargo lists give downstream vendors enough notice to have protections ready the moment the patch lands.

The Traffic Light Protocol (TLP), created in 1999, gives everyone in that chain a shared vocabulary for who may know what, and when. The process is not perfect and it is not legally binding. It works because the participants want it to, and because each of them accepts that they will sometimes know something they cannot yet say.

To be precise, the vendor that confirmed the leak withheld technical details until the patch shipped, and that is the right call. The independent researcher who published a proof of concept before the release did not. The distinction matters, and the industry has a framework for exactly this scenario, and it is worth respecting even when it costs you a news cycle. Restraint to align on what is shared, when it is communicated, and how remediations are recommended is a foundational principle that threat fighters adhere to for the public good.

That restraint is the subject of this blog post. Vulnerability response is a team sport. The maintainers, the researchers, the platform vendors, the hosting providers, and the security vendors are competitors in most contexts — but, inside an embargo, they are all on one side and the attacker is on the other.

The payoff is a market that is safer for everyone than any one participant could make it alone. The moment a participant treats early access as a marketing asset by racing to confirm, to reproduce, or to publish first, the game turns zero sum: That vendor’s brand gains a news cycle and every customer outside the circle pays for it in hours of exposure.

PHP2Shell is the latest example of what that race costs, and of why the protocol deserves respect even when honoring it means being quiet while someone else is being loud.