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TLP Is Not a Suggestion

October 22, 2026 by Akamai Security Intelligence Group

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On October 21, 2026, the PHP project shipped an emergency fix for PHP2Shell, two critical remote code execution bugs. The release was scheduled for Thursday, October 22. It went out on Wednesday because a Hacker News post broke the embargo on the previous Monday, a vendor publicly confirmed the bugs within hours, a researcher published a reconstruction before the patch existed, and exploitation attempts started before most administrators knew there was anything to patch. 

Exposure estimates run from roughly two million hosts to more than five million depending on who is counting. The leak itself was one failure. The behavior that followed it is the one we want to talk about: the scramble among people with privileged knowledge to break news first. 

None of the scrambling should have been necessary, because the industry has spent 25 years building a process for exactly this scenario. Coordinated disclosure gives a maintainer time to fix a vulnerability before the world learns what to attack. Trust groups and embargo lists give downstream vendors enough notice to have protections ready the moment the patch lands. 

The Traffic Light Protocol (TLP), created in 1999, gives everyone in that chain a shared vocabulary for who may know what, and when. The process is not perfect and it is not legally binding. It works because the participants want it to, and because each of them accepts that they will sometimes know something they cannot yet say.

To be precise, the vendor that confirmed the leak withheld technical details until the patch shipped, and that is the right call. The independent researcher who published a proof of concept before the release did not. The distinction matters, and the industry has a framework for exactly this scenario, and it is worth respecting even when it costs you a news cycle. Restraint to align on what is shared, when it is communicated, and how remediations are recommended is a foundational principle that threat fighters adhere to for the public good.

That restraint is the subject of this blog post. Vulnerability response is a team sport. The maintainers, the researchers, the platform vendors, the hosting providers, and the security vendors are competitors in most contexts — but, inside an embargo, they are all on one side and the attacker is on the other. 

The payoff is a market that is safer for everyone than any one participant could make it alone. The moment a participant treats early access as a marketing asset by racing to confirm, to reproduce, or to publish first, the game turns zero sum: That vendor’s brand gains a news cycle and every customer outside the circle pays for it in hours of exposure. 

PHP2Shell is the latest example of what that race costs, and of why the protocol deserves respect even when honoring it means being quiet while someone else is being loud.

What TLP is for

The TLP exists so that people who distrust one another commercially can still share what they know about an active threat. It was created in 1999 by the United Kingdom's National Infrastructure Security Co-ordination Centre, standardized by the Forum of Incident Response and Security Team (FIRST) in 2015, and revised to version 2.0 in August 2022 after a working group of more than 50 incident responders rewrote the definitions for clarity (FIRST release, CERT-EU primer). 

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) adopted 2.0 for US government sharing, the Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs) adopted it for sector sharing, and FIRST membership is conditional on using it.

The TLP’s four labels are simple, and the simplicity is the point (Table 1).

 

LabelWho may receive the informationWhat it means in practice

TLP:RED

The named recipients only

Not for disclosure — only discussed in a briefing by the people in the room

TLP:AMBER+STRICT

The recipient's own organization

No clients, no partners, no subcontractors

TLP:AMBER

The recipient's organization and its clients, on a need-to-know basis

The ordinary embargo label for pre-patch vulnerability detail

TLP:GREEN

The recipient's community

Peers and partner organizations, never public channels

TLP:CLEAR

Anyone

(Formerly TLP:WHITE) Standard copyright applies, nothing else

Table 1: The four labels of the TLP and what they mean

The standard says two things that people routinely forget. First, the source sets the label and only the source can change it. A recipient who decides the information is “basically public now” and re-labels it has not downgraded the label. They have broken it. 

Second, TLP is a sharing protocol, not a classification scheme or a legal control. It has no enforcement mechanism beyond reputation and continued access. That is a feature and here’s what it means: The protocol only works among people who want it to work, and it fails the moment a participant decides their standing in the market matters more than their standing in the community.

That second point is what the “first to defend posture” gets wrong. The value of being on an embargo list is that you receive information early so that your customers are protected when the patch lands. The value is not that you receive information early so that you can tell the world you received it early. Those are different products. One is what the list was built to produce. The other is what a marketing team extracts from it.

What breaking the discipline has cost

The mechanism for breaking the discipline is the same in each case. Privileged information left the circle it was given to, and the people outside that circle paid for it (Table 2).

 

CaseYearWhat left the circleDocumented consequence

Heartbleed, OpenSSL

2014

Early notice went to a handful of companies chosen by the discoverers rather than to the distributor’s pre-disclosure list; Cloudflare patched and blogged that it had been notified 12 days earlier

Red Hat, Debian, Ubuntu, and most of the hosting industry learned of the bug at public release and spent days exposed while the early recipients advertised that they were already safe. The oss-security thread records the Red Hat response in real time (Openwall). The brand, logo, and domain shipped before the coordinated advisory did.

Meltdown and Spectre

2018

A six-month embargo collapsed six days early after press reporting pieced it together from public kernel commits; Google published early citing growing speculation

Vendors who planned on the agreed-upon date (six days later) were still testing when the details went public (All About Circuits). Cloud providers outside the Tier 1 list found out from the news (LWN panel). Four members of the US House of Representatives wrote to Amazon, AMD, Apple, Arm, Google, Intel, and Microsoft questioning whether embargoes work at all.

Log4Shell, Alibaba Cloud

2021

The reverse case: Alibaba's researcher reported to Apache on November 24 under coordinated disclosure, and details reached GitHub on November 30, before the December 6 patch

China's MIIT suspended Alibaba Cloud from its threat-sharing platform for six months for not reporting to the state first. This shows what happens when a government decides the sharing circle should be itself: The discloser gets punished for doing the right thing, and every Chinese MAPP partner now carries a conflicting legal obligation (The Register).

Table 2: Examples of vulnerability disclosures that violated embargoes, and the resulting impact

A pattern runs through this table: The damage lands outside the circle of trust. In every case, the early recipients were fine. Red Hat's customers and the Tier 2 clouds were not. The embargo survives not because it is enforced but because the people inside it mostly choose to honor it.

Heartbleed deserves one more sentence because it is the closest analog to the current situation. Nobody leaked an exploit. A small group received early warning through informal channels, used it well, and then told everyone that they had used it well — while the rest of the industry was still reading the advisory. That is the first-to-defend posture in its purest form, and the oss-security archive shows exactly how the distributors who carried the actual patching burden felt about it.

What respecting the process looks like

None of this requires silence. It requires sequencing. The seven practices below are not new; they are what the standard already asks for, restated for a marketing calendar.

  1. The source sets the label and the clock. If you received it under TLP:AMBER, it stays AMBER until the source says otherwise. A leak elsewhere does not change your label. The maintainer may choose to accelerate; you do not get to choose for them.

  2. Protect first, publish second, in that order, and with a gap. Push the signature, the rule, the virtual patch. Tell your customers privately that they are covered. There is a critical dimension that exists, however, with this process. Mitigation partners must still abide by embargo restrictions to not divulge sensitive vulnerability details prior to the public release. In practice, this means that customers must not have access to the raw detection logic. Additionally, any evidence samples that resulted from new detection should be minimal and not reveal data that could be used for full exploit reconstruction (see number 4). The public post waits for the vendor advisory, and it links to the advisory rather than replacing it.

  3. Confirm existence only once the source has. Once the maintainer has announced a release, saying that “This is real, patch at 14:00 UTC” is useful amplification. Saying “We reproduced it” before the fix exists tells attackers the leaked details are good enough to work from.

  4. No reconstructions, no proofs of concept, no root cause before the fix. This is the line that was crossed with PHP2Shell. It does not matter whether the publisher is a vendor or an individual with a following.

  5. No CVE numbers before the CNA publishes them. Circulating identifiers before CVE.org has assigned them puts your guess into other people's advisories. It was wrong at least once for PHP2Shell.

  6. When you are first and wrong, say so in the same place you were first. Corrections buried in an update log do not undo the advisories that copied the original.

  7. Measure the team on coverage at patch time, not on the timestamp of the blog post. If the KPI is to be first to publish, the behavior follows the KPI. Change the KPI.

And a note for the vendors who do this well, because they exist. Confirming this leak was real, withholding details, and shipping detection guidance alongside the maintainer's advisory is the right shape. The discipline is not about saying nothing. It is about saying nothing that the people writing exploits could not already have worked out for themselves.

The thing that is actually at stake

The TLP has no teeth because it was never meant to need them. It is a promise that competitors make to one another so that the people they both serve are safer than either could make them alone. Every leak in Table 2 was committed by someone who had been trusted with that promise, and every one of them ended with a smaller circle, a slower briefing, or a program that nearly got shut down. The customers who paid were never the ones who broke the protocol.

There will be a postmortem on how PHP2Shell leaked. That is worth doing. The more useful question for the industry is how many of us, upon seeing the leak, reached for a keyboard before reaching for the standard. 

If being first to defend means being first to publish, the protocol loses a participant and the next embargo is shorter. If it means being first to protect your customers and last to talk about it, the protocol gains one, and the next embargo holds. Pick the one you would want the other vendors on the list to pick.

Sources

PHP2Shell, October 2026

Exposure counts

TLP standard

Documented cases

Read more research

About the author

Akamai Wave Blue

Akamai Security Intelligence Group

Akamai SIG is a global team of world-class researchers, engineers, strategists, and data scientists with a broad range of expertise and security disciplines. Our data sources include the enormous Akamai Cloud, open sources, collaboration with third parties, and dark web intelligence. We have also developed our own algorithms and tools that help us deliver our research and keep Akamai security solutions up to date.

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