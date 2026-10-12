Akamai Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Web Application and API Protection Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment

Akamai has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Web Application and API Protection Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment. This is the second time that Akamai has been recognized as a Leader in this assessment.

The IDC MarketScape assesses vendors on two axes: current capabilities and future strategy. That distinction matters right now, because application security is changing faster than most roadmaps were built to absorb.

Attackers stopped treating web applications and APIs as separate problems a long time ago. The same request path now carries browser traffic, API calls, automated clients, and, increasingly, agents acting on behalf of users. Defenses built for one of these rarely hold up against the rest. Closing that gap is what the web application and API protection (WAAP) category exists to do, and it is what we have been building toward.

The IDC MarketScape defines WAAP as a “converged security solution”; that is, web application firewall (WAF), API security, bot management, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation operating together as a unified security platform rather than as a collection of point solutions.